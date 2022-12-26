As we enter another new year, we begin a journey of changes and resolutions. Charity begins at home and let us start changing the trend by stopping at home and spending quality time with those who really look forward to being with us. Hope and positivity should be where we begin and greet the new year. Let us chalk this time out for bonding in a great way with family members and dedicate this day to the improvement of the situations and mood of people at home. After all we have grown into the individuals that we are today, thanks to their benign presence and care.

