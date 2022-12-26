Winter storm death toll rises to 27 in the Buffalo, New York, area but officials fear it will continue to climb

Al and Vivian Robinson added more than 100 people to their family in the last few days -- all thanks to the couple's kindness in the face of a deadly storm. The couple, both pastors at Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry in Buffalo, New York, rescued and housed a total of 154 people in the last few days as a historic blizzard pummeled the city, leaving thousands without power, others stranded in their homes or cars and left Erie County with a death toll of 39.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO