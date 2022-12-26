ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Stefan Bajcetic wraps up win

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgxQN_0junN23R00

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah , Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic to go sixth in the Premier League during a game littered with chances.

Striker Salah tapped in the visitors’ opener in the fifth minute after a sublime passing move from marauding wing-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. Defender van Dijk bagged Liverpool’s second in the 37th minute with a superb left-footed shot after being set up by Salah, who would have been proud of the finish.

Ollie Watkins put Villa back in the game with a smart 59th minute header across goalkeeper Alisson Becker, before 18-year-old midfielder Bajcetic squeezed in Liverpool’s third - his first senior goal - to secure the win in the 81st minute.

Goalscoring opportunities came aplenty for both teams as they peppered each other with high balls over the defences. Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez was a nuisance throughout, missing a string of chances including a well-saved volley after he plucked the ball from high over his shoulder.

The result left Aston Villa in 12th place on 18 points, while Liverpool are on 25 points, one behind old rivals Manchester United in fifth but a daunting 12 behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, who were playing later on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Football world pays tribute to Pele after three-time World Cup winner’s death

The footballing world paid tribute to Pele following the death of the Brazil great at the age of 82.The three-time World Cup winner died on Thursday having been in hospital in Sao Paulo since late November.Following confirmation of his death, tributes poured in for the player widely regarded as the best to have graced the game.REI PELÉ 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/epP8zZHRYr— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 29, 2022Pele was a prodigious scorer of goals, and is credited with 1,281 of them across the length of his career by the official FIFA website.A tweet from the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) read simply “King Pele”,...
The Independent

Kane on course with birthday boy as Gakpo arrives – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 29.FootballHarry Kane had a keen golfer on his hands.Happy birthday to my boy Louis. Not long until he can challenge me on the golf course 💙😂 pic.twitter.com/Mc8kRLg8M2— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 29, 2022Liverpool welcomed new arrival Cody Gakpo.Cody content 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZfbRY1nc5S— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2022Cody Gakpo, welcome to @LFC. This number has brought me lots of magic, and I hope it will bring you the same kinda...
The Independent

Nobody disputes Pelé’s greatness but goal count fuels debate

Nobody disputes Pelé’s greatness and his penchant for scoring. The exact number of goals in his career will forever be a topic for debate.Pelé often said one of the reasons he should be considered the greatest player of all time was because of his feat of scoring more than 1,000 goals. But many dispute his count because Pelé included goals scored in friendlies or matches against semi-professional or even amateur teams.Many of his goals came at a time when it wasn’t as easy to register match statistics, and not all of them were caught on tape. There is also a...
The Independent

‘The king of football’: Pele tributes from Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt and more

Pele has been described as “the king of football” and “footballing immortality” after the Brazil legend died at the age of 82.Tributes immediately came in across social media, hailing his legacy both on and off the pitch after a glittering career which included three World Cups with the Selecao.Former England forward Gary Lineker was among those to laud Pele’s impact, describing him as “the most divine of footballers”.Lineker wrote: “Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to.“Three times he lifted the...
The Independent

Pele death - news: World of football pays tribute to Brazil legend after his death at 82

Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.The Associated Press confirmed the news, saying: “Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82.”Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions, as he helped Brazil to success at the 1958, 1962 and 1970 tournaments, also winning the Golden Ball for best player at the latter.At the first of those, the then-17-year-old became the youngest player to appear at a men’s World Cup although his record was subsequently broken by Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside.During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country, although that number is disputed given it included unofficial friendlies and tour matches. Read More Pele’s family gathers at hospital to spend Christmas with Brazil greatPele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
The Independent

Watch: The best of Pelé’s impossible goals as footballer dies ages 82

Brazil football legend Pelé has died at the age of 82.During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country.Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions. Here, the Independent takes a look at Pelé’s best sporting moments.Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82Cody Gakpo signing impacts Liverpool’s January transfer business, Jurgen Klopp saysPep Guardiola boots water bottle at Leeds bench before rushing over to apologise
The Independent

Pele: Brazil football legend dies aged 82

Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82. He had been battling colon cancer and spent Christmas in hospital, receiving treatment for cardiac and renal dysfunction, before his death was confirmed on December 29.Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento confirmed the news on Instagram, in a post that said: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.” She then added three heartbroken emojis.Meanwhile, the Brazilian Football Association simply tweeted “King Pele” with three crown emojis and a graphic calling him ‘eternal’ with a lifespan of 1940 to infinity.REI PELÉ 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/epP8zZHRYr— CBF...
The Independent

World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. “A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last...
The Independent

In pictures: The remarkable life of Brazil’s World Cup great Pele

Pele has died at the age of 82.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the Brazil great’s career in pictures.London callingFine Troon-ingHandbags at HampdenAll smiles on arrivalSmall piece of historyChange of roleBad day at GoodisonEarly exitWorld Cup winnersSheffield starSpecial guestsMedical manMeeting MaradonaWembley wayRecord-breaking bidAll-time greatsWriting historyOld Trafford outingDegree of recognitionAnfield ovation Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveBrazil football legend Pele dies aged 82From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great BritainPele, Gordon Banks and that save
The Independent

Woman caught on camera wrestling football shirt from child is ‘mortified by it all’

A woman who was caught on camera trying to take a Newcastle football shirt from an 11-year-old boy at the King Power Stadium in Leicester was left “mortified” by the incident.Paula Dodds, 65-years-old, was caught on camera at the Newcastle United vs Leicester City Boxing Day game trying to wrestle the shirt away from the boy, NJ.NJ had called down to Newcastle defender Dan Burn at the end of the game asking for his shirt. Mr Burn pointed at NJ while passing his shirt to a steward who then threw it into the crowd, sparking the incident.A friend of Ms...
The Independent

From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great Britain

Pele, who has died at the age of 82, made many high-profile visits to Britain.The Brazilian great’s humility and beaming smile won him adulation across the globe, first as a player and then a United Nations ambassador.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of his trips to Britain, with Brazil, club side Santos and after his retirement.First trip to Wembley – as a spectatorA near-capacity crowd at Wembley in May 1963 booed the announcement that Pele would not be featuring in the international friendly against England, which ended 1-1.Pele was still feeling the effects of injuries sustained...
The Independent

Pele, Gordon Banks and that save

Pele scored more than 1,000 goals – but it is the one denied to him by England goalkeeper Gordon Banks which has stood the test of time as one of the World Cup’s most famous moments.Pele, who has died aged 82, was at the height of his powers when Brazil’s mesmerising team faced defending champions England in the sweltering heat of Guadalajara during the group stage of the 1970 World Cup.The contest, viewed at the time as the final which might have been, was edged by Jairzinho’s goal on the hour.Is this the 'greatest save' in history? Gordon Banks fended...
The Independent

The Independent

999K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy