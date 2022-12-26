ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

pinonpost.com

KOAT 7 report admits minimum wage increase harms businesses, workers

This Sunday, New Mexico’s minimum wage is set to increase to $12.00 per hour or 50 cents more than the current wage. The new wage will be mandated beginning the first day of the New Year. Despite leftists using increases in the minimum wage to claim it is for social justice reasons, the increase will harm businesses and workers.
KRQE News 13

IRS changing rule for third-party income

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Internal Revenue Service is delaying a new rule on income made through third-party payment sources. The federal tax agency says it will hold off for a year on requiring people who made $600 or more over a year through the apps to fill out a 1099 Form. That form previously was […]
ladailypost.com

Balderas Takes Action To Recover Damages From Fires

ALBUQUERQUE — Wednesday, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that his office filed comments on the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act Regulations that were recently promulgated by the federal government. The Attorney General’s comments strongly suggest changes be made to the regulations to address concerns with...
knau.org

New Mexico allocates grants from Gold King Mine spill settlement

Six entities impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill will share roughly $4 million in grants from a settlement. That’s according to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office. The outgoing Attorney General announced earlier this month that nearly $4.3 million will be divided among the San Juan...
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico loses population in latest Census data

According to the latest data from the US Census Bureau (as reported in the Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico lost 3,333 people from July 2021 through July of this year. The country as a whole grew by roughly 1.25 million residents, an increase of 0.4%. But what is truly concerning is...
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona

This story was published in partnership with the Documenting COVID-19 project, which is supported by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock. The project collects and shares government documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and works on investigative journalism projects with partner newsrooms. When COVID-19 first hit...
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Environment Department Releases Quarterly Performance Report Highlighting Accomplishments, Resource Challenges

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) released the first-quarter update of its fiscal year 2023 (FY23) performance assessment report that offers the public, stakeholders, and legislators the opportunity to track the department’s progress in protecting public health and the environment. The report also provides insights...
errorsofenchantment.com

Published opinion piece: Use surplus strategically to solve long-term problems

The following appeared in the Santa Fe New Mexican on December 24, 2022 and in numerous other news sources. As the State’s Permian oil production boom continues in New Mexico the budget surpluses available to legislators each session grow as well. The latest announced budget surplus is $3.6 billion which is a positively mind-blowing 43 percent. This surplus is on top of already dramatic spending growth of 30 percent during the first four years of the Lujan Grisham Administration.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
newmexicopbs.org

New Money in the Budget

12.30.22 – Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel discuss how the state’s revenue surplus might impact next month’s legislative session. With billions of dollars in extra money, state Democrats will have a clear opportunity to set their agenda, but what will they prioritize?. Host: Gene Grant.
