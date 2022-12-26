Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Announces Grant Money Going to Combat the Opioid Epidemic in Rural Counties
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) announced that over 2 million in grant funding would be going to service organizations in rural counties to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. “Our office has been leading and is continuing to hold accountable manufacturers, marketers, and distributors who have contributed to...
pinonpost.com
KOAT 7 report admits minimum wage increase harms businesses, workers
This Sunday, New Mexico’s minimum wage is set to increase to $12.00 per hour or 50 cents more than the current wage. The new wage will be mandated beginning the first day of the New Year. Despite leftists using increases in the minimum wage to claim it is for social justice reasons, the increase will harm businesses and workers.
ladailypost.com
AG Balderas Announces 3-Year Sentence For Thief Involved In Organized Retail Crime Spree
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced Thirteenth Judicial District Court Judge Christopher Perez was sentenced Davina Quintana to three years in the Department of Corrections. Quintana pled guilty earlier this month to eleven counts involving shoplifting, conspiracy and aggravated assault in both Albuquerque and Rio...
KOAT 7
New minimum wage law could have negative impact on some workers, economists say
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — George Griego cares about his employees. "I care about you as long as you work well for me. I'll treat you very well,” said the restaurant owner. “That's just the way of society. That's just the way it is in any type of business."
IRS changing rule for third-party income
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Internal Revenue Service is delaying a new rule on income made through third-party payment sources. The federal tax agency says it will hold off for a year on requiring people who made $600 or more over a year through the apps to fill out a 1099 Form. That form previously was […]
ladailypost.com
Balderas Takes Action To Recover Damages From Fires
ALBUQUERQUE — Wednesday, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that his office filed comments on the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act Regulations that were recently promulgated by the federal government. The Attorney General’s comments strongly suggest changes be made to the regulations to address concerns with...
cpr.org
A new law prohibiting the sale of non-cage-free eggs in Colorado will go into effect in January
Eggs that aren’t laid in a cage-free facility will soon begin disappearing from Colorado grocery store shelves, thanks to a law passed in 2020 that takes effect in 2023. HB20-1343 requires businesses to stop selling eggs produced by hens in cramped spaces. Instead, farmers must ensure each chicken has one square foot of floor space by 2025.
New program aims to aid low-income homebuyers with down payment assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) is rolling out one of its largest grants ever to get New Mexicans into a home they can call their own. It couldn’t come at a better time as interest rates in the housing market continue to rise. “The home prices are probably 30% higher […]
knau.org
New Mexico allocates grants from Gold King Mine spill settlement
Six entities impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill will share roughly $4 million in grants from a settlement. That’s according to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office. The outgoing Attorney General announced earlier this month that nearly $4.3 million will be divided among the San Juan...
Colorado rolls out emergency alert system for missing Indigenous people
A new emergency alert system that focuses on missing Indigenous people in Colorado is scheduled to go live on Friday. The Missing Indigenous Person Alert was created by the state legislature's passage of Senate Bill 150 in May, which also established the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives to facilitate these investigations.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Department Of Veterans Services Presents First Local Community Veterans Call Meeting Of 2023
TAOS — The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will present its first Local Community Veterans Call meeting of 2023 – 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 4 – in Taos in the Taos County Commissioners Chamber at the Taos County Administration Complex at 105 Albright St.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico loses population in latest Census data
According to the latest data from the US Census Bureau (as reported in the Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico lost 3,333 people from July 2021 through July of this year. The country as a whole grew by roughly 1.25 million residents, an increase of 0.4%. But what is truly concerning is...
Community response helped reverse COVID’s devastating toll on Indigenous communities in Arizona
This story was published in partnership with the Documenting COVID-19 project, which is supported by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock. The project collects and shares government documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and works on investigative journalism projects with partner newsrooms. When COVID-19 first hit...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Environment Department Releases Quarterly Performance Report Highlighting Accomplishments, Resource Challenges
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) released the first-quarter update of its fiscal year 2023 (FY23) performance assessment report that offers the public, stakeholders, and legislators the opportunity to track the department’s progress in protecting public health and the environment. The report also provides insights...
errorsofenchantment.com
Published opinion piece: Use surplus strategically to solve long-term problems
The following appeared in the Santa Fe New Mexican on December 24, 2022 and in numerous other news sources. As the State’s Permian oil production boom continues in New Mexico the budget surpluses available to legislators each session grow as well. The latest announced budget surplus is $3.6 billion which is a positively mind-blowing 43 percent. This surplus is on top of already dramatic spending growth of 30 percent during the first four years of the Lujan Grisham Administration.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Public Education Department offers free tutoring to low-income communities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department announced a new state investment for the targeted expansion of free, high-quality tutoring for math, reading, and science for students across New Mexico. “Free tutoring accessible for all kids is something Gov. Lujan Grisham envisions as...
newmexicopbs.org
New Money in the Budget
12.30.22 – Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel discuss how the state’s revenue surplus might impact next month’s legislative session. With billions of dollars in extra money, state Democrats will have a clear opportunity to set their agenda, but what will they prioritize?. Host: Gene Grant.
kunm.org
