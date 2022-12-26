ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022

Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, 'Hey Homer' and Homer would honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls 'Geese on Ice', is one of his favorites. 'RIP, Homer.' Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Opera Southwest: New Year's Performance Dec. 31!

New Year's with the Opera! is a fun variety show playing 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre featuring Opera Southwest's most beloved recent performers, the Albuquerque Youth Symphony, and the Opera Southwest Chamber Orchestra. With a variety of opera favorites and light classics, there...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3

Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Dr. across from Los Alamos High School. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Snow Overnight Near Downtown Los Alamos

The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com. The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Senior Centers Thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, LANL And The Community For Making Their Holidays Bright

The Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, members of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the community, for making our holidays so bright. The season started off with our Festival of Trees event. Thanks to so many wonderful people who donated holiday items for our silent raffle, the vendors who sold their wares and those who shopped until they dropped. We could NOT do it without so many volunteers, especially Santa.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Millicent Rogers Museum Hosts New Years Eve Party Dec. 31

The Millicent Rogers Museum is hosting a New Year's Eve Party 6-10 p.m., Dec. 31 at the Taos Country Club. This will be a memorable event with sit-down dining and free wine and champagne, including a champagne toast. Appetizers followed by a sit-down dinner with your choice of entree, followed by dessert, of course.
TAOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Police Department 2022 Highlights

Deputy Chief Oliver Morris, front right, running in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run in June in Orlando, Fla., enters Disney World to cheers from the crowd. Courtesy/Special Olympics USA. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. 2022 at the Los Alamos Police Department was filled with community engagement, the rescue...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Five Things To Do This Weekend

Five Things To Do This Weekend

Enjoy Fort Selden lit up, ring in the New Year in Santa Fe or Las Cruces, visit Santa's Village, soothe the frenzy of the holidays with Bach's Concertos, and stretch into the new year with a yoga session for peace. 1 See the lights. The historic buildings at Fort Selden...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Serving Pizza At Papa Murphy's

On the job in Los Alamos are Assistant Manager Annika Cunningham, left, with crew members Kourtney Grazier, Natalie O'Grady and Emmanuel Ortega serving hungry customers Christmas Eve at Papa Murphy's at 3801 Arkansas Ave. Suite B. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque honors Giovanni's Pizzeria owner in Balloon Glow

A group in Albuquerque honored the life of Rosario Zito on Dec. 24. Zito owned Giovanni's pizzeria. Dana Zito is Rosario Zito's wife. Rosario was shot and killed on Aug. 30. "It makes my heart so happy to be out here together. I just feel energized. What keeps me going are friends and family," said Zito.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

The Ranchers Club opens to feed those in need at Heading Home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans – a Christmas meal many of us take for granted. "With the abundance, it's always very important to take care of the less fortunate," Joani Jones, General Manager at the Ranchers Club, said. The Ranchers Club is a restaurant and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

County: Public Skating At Ice Rink Canceled Today

Due to warmer than usual weather and rain this morning, the Los Alamos County Ice Rink will be canceling today's public skate session, that was to be held 3-6:45 p.m., in order to preserve the ice for the Los Alamos Hockey Association Winter Classic Hockey Tournament, Dec. 27-30, which will host games with regional and out-of-state leagues, based on hockey official's safety advisory, early in the mornings and in the evenings, when the ice is at its hardest.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Stag Spotted Snoozing On Barranca Mesa

In the last few weeks, numerous deer have been visiting residences in Barranca Mesa, including does, yearlings and young bucks. This mature stag also shows up every so often and is spotted Saturday snoozing peacefully in front of lilacs. Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

