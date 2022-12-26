Read full article on original website
A Look Back At Arts And Community Events In 2022
Homer the beloved goose who reigned as the uncrowned king of Ashley Pond, died over the Christmas weekend. Over the years, Ken Hanson has taken hundreds of photos of Homer and his companions and when he would walk his dog around Ashley Pond, he expressed that he had the habit of shouting to Homer, ‘Hey Homer’ and Homer would honk back. The photo above, which Hanson calls ‘Geese on Ice’, is one of his favorites. ‘RIP, Homer.’ Photo by Ken Hanson.
On The Job In Los Alamos: Albert Mitchell At The Tub
On the job in Los Alamos is Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op Bartender Albert Mitchell preparing to open for business Dec. 24 at 163 Central Park Square. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Opera Southwest: New Year’s Performance Dec. 31!
New Year’s with the Opera! is a fun variety show playing 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre featuring Opera Southwest’s most beloved recent performers, the Albuquerque Youth Symphony, and the Opera Southwest Chamber Orchestra. With a variety of opera favorites and light classics, there...
Laboratory Retiree Group First Tuesday Breakfast Jan. 3
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the Laboratory Retiree Group (LRG) monthly breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Dr. across from Los Alamos High School. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their...
Scenes From Snow Overnight Near Downtown Los Alamos
The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com. The scene this morning of snow that fell overnight around Los Alamos including here on Sage Loop near the downtown area. Photo by Clara Clark/ladailypost.com.
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Kicks Off 2023 With Six Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 Performances
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe kicks off 2023 with six performances of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 20, 21, 22, 27 and 29, at the New Mexico Actor’s Lab. Tickets $20 at the door and online: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1 Saturday, Jan. 28 is Gala Night...
Jewish family has their 75-year-old religious heirloom damaged
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A mezuzah is the Hebrew word for doorpost. It's made up of two parts: a small case Jewish people attach to the right doorframe of the entrance to their home, and the scroll inside. The scroll is inscribed with a prayer to protect the home and...
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Film Festival
On the job in Los Alamos Barista Jan Fukui gets ready to serve hungry customers Dec. 24 at Film Festival at 3801 Arkansas Ave. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Senior Centers Thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, LANL And The Community For Making Their Holidays Bright
The Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers thank Enterprise Bank & Trust, members of Los Alamos National Laboratory and the community, for making our holidays so bright. The season started off with our Festival of Trees event. Thanks to so many wonderful people who donated holiday items for our silent raffle, the vendors who sold their wares and those who shopped until they dropped. We could NOT do it without so many volunteers, especially Santa.
Millicent Rogers Museum Hosts New Years Eve Party Dec. 31
The Millicent Rogers Museum is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party 6-10 p.m., Dec. 31 at the Taos Country Club. This will be a memorable event with sit-down dining and free wine and champagne, including a champagne toast. Appetizers followed by a sit-down dinner with your choice of entree, followed by dessert, of course.
Los Alamos Police Department 2022 Highlights
Deputy Chief Oliver Morris, front right, running in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run in June in Orlando, Fla., enters Disney World to cheers from the crowd. Courtesy/Special Olympics USA. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. 2022 at the Los Alamos Police Department was filled with community engagement, the rescue...
Five Things To Do This Weekend
Enjoy Fort Selden lit up, ring in the New Year in Santa Fe or Las Cruces, visit Santa's Village, soothe the frenzy of the holidays with Bach's Concertos, and stretch into the new year with a yoga session for peace. 1 See the lights. The historic buildings at Fort Selden...
On The Job In Los Alamos: Serving Pizza At Papa Murphy’s
On the job in Los Alamos are Assistant Manager Annika Cunningham, left, with crew members Kourtney Grazier, Natalie O’Grady and Emmanuel Ortega serving hungry customers Christmas Eve at Papa Murphy’s at 3801 Arkansas Ave. Suite B. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Video catches dogs in Downtown Albuquerque neighborhood attacking cats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in a Downtown Albuquerque neighborhood are raising concerns after dogs have been caught on surveillance video attacking cats. Amy is a resident of the neighborhood near I-25 and Coal and said the first incident happened in March when a beloved feral cat named Big Daddy was found dead. Since then, the […]
Albuquerque honors Giovanni's Pizzeria owner in Balloon Glow
A group in Albuquerque honored the life of Rosario Zito on Dec. 24. Zito owned Giovanni’s pizzeria. Dana Zito is Rosario Zito's wife. Rosario was shot and killed on Aug. 30. "It makes my heart so happy to be out here together. I just feel energized. What keeps me going are friends and family," said Zito.
The Ranchers Club opens to feed those in need at Heading Home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans – a Christmas meal many of us take for granted. "With the abundance, it's always very important to take care of the less fortunate," Joani Jones, General Manager at the Ranchers Club, said. The Ranchers Club is a restaurant and...
County: Public Skating At Ice Rink Canceled Today
Due to warmer than usual weather and rain this morning, the Los Alamos County Ice Rink will be canceling today’s public skate session, that was to be held 3-6:45 p.m., in order to preserve the ice for the Los Alamos Hockey Association Winter Classic Hockey Tournament, Dec. 27-30, which will host games with regional and out-of-state leagues, based on hockey official’s safety advisory, early in the mornings and in the evenings, when the ice is at its hardest.
Los Alamos Volunteers Assemble Christmas Bags For Immigrant Children Awaiting Asylum Hearings In Juarez
Immigrant children in Ciudad Juarez waiting for their asylum hearings hold up their bags filled with toys, treats and necessities assembled Dec. 10 by volunteers at United Church of Los Alamos. Courtesy/UCLA. Immigrant children in Ciudad Juarez hold up their bags filled with toys, treats and necessities that were assembled...
New Mexico Department Of Veterans Services Presents First Local Community Veterans Call Meeting Of 2023
TAOS — The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will present its first Local Community Veterans Call meeting of 2023 – 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 4 – in Taos in the Taos County Commissioners Chamber at the Taos County Administration Complex at 105 Albright St.
Stag Spotted Snoozing On Barranca Mesa
In the last few weeks, numerous deer have been visiting residences in Barranca Mesa, including does, yearlings and young bucks. This mature stag also shows up every so often and is spotted Saturday snoozing peacefully in front of lilacs. Photo by Ken Hanson.
