Okaloosa County, FL

Memorial service set for fallen Okaloosa County corporal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A memorial service has been set for an Okaloosa County corporal who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced visitation for Cpl. Ray Hamilton will take place on Dec. 31 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center starting at 9 a.m. A celebration of life ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Followed by law enforcement honors including a procession for law enforcement, family and friends to the Crestview Convention Center.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Okaloosa County Sheriff speaks out after death of deputy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is grieving one of their own who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden spoke to NewsChannel 7 Tuesday to discuss how Corporal Ray Hamilton’s life and service is being remembered. “He...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola woman hospitalized after crashing into ditch on Navy Boulevard

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 57-year-old Pensacola woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into a ditch on Navy Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. The crash took place on Navy Boulevard near Mindoro Circle at around 12:47 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman's injuries are listed...
PENSACOLA, FL
UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
2 hospitalized after stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are hospitalized after a stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place around 4:34 p.m. on the 3100 block of Fairfield Drive. According to the sheriff's office, one male and one female...
Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Panama City Beach Police address Sunday shooting

Editor’s note: This news conference took place on Sunday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: 7:30 P.M. The heads of three local law enforcement agencies said Sunday they were not going to tolerate violence and crime on Panama City Beach during a weekend of troubling incidents that forced businesses to shut down and led to at least one shooting.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Suspect charged with premeditated murder of Okaloosa County deputy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Timothy Price-Williams, 43, faces a 1st-degree premeditated murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing Corporal Ray Hamilton on Christmas Eve after deputies responded to a domestic violence call. According to Price-Williams’ arrest report, the night before the shooting, he slapped a woman in the face and shoved her […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Florida deputy fatally shot during Christmas Eve standoff

SHALIMAR, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant. Timothy Price-Williams has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing Saturday of Cpl. Ray Hamilton in Fort Walton Beach. Hamilton was setting up a perimeter […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

