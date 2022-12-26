Read full article on original website
Memorial service set for fallen Okaloosa County corporal
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A memorial service has been set for an Okaloosa County corporal who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced visitation for Cpl. Ray Hamilton will take place on Dec. 31 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center starting at 9 a.m. A celebration of life ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Followed by law enforcement honors including a procession for law enforcement, family and friends to the Crestview Convention Center.
BCSO gives insight into the dangers law enforcement faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement prepares to honor an Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputy who lost his life over the weekend. Every day law enforcement puts on the uniform is a day they put their lives on the line. The men and women in blue know they may be called on to make […]
Okaloosa County Sheriff speaks out after death of deputy
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is grieving one of their own who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden spoke to NewsChannel 7 Tuesday to discuss how Corporal Ray Hamilton’s life and service is being remembered. “He...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing runaway teen
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager. According to a Facebook post, Noah Reese Casey, 16, was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said he is a missing runaway. Noah is 5’6″ with blonde hair […]
Pensacola woman hospitalized after crashing into ditch on Navy Boulevard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 57-year-old Pensacola woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into a ditch on Navy Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. The crash took place on Navy Boulevard near Mindoro Circle at around 12:47 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman's injuries are listed...
Report: Pensacola man charged with whipping 5 children with belt, charging cord
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Monday and charged with five counts of aggravated child abuse. Eric Suggs, 28, was arrested after a medical and forensic exam revealed that he had physically abused a 13-month-old, 6-year-old, 8-year-old, 9-year-old, and 11-year-old, according to an arrest report. According to...
Walton County Sheriff's Office searching for stolen 'Holiday Beach Mechanical' trailer
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office needs assistance tracking down a stolen utility trailer. The sheriff's office says the white enclosed utility trailer was stolen from a job site in Hammock Bay on Friday. Deputies say the logo for the "Holiday Beach Mechanical" company is seen on...
UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
2 hospitalized after stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are hospitalized after a stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place around 4:34 p.m. on the 3100 block of Fairfield Drive. According to the sheriff's office, one male and one female...
Deputies searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery at Escambia County Circle K
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for two male suspects after an armed robbery at the Circle K on Mobile Highway Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Circle K on Mobile Highway and Blue Angel Parkway at around 10:29 p.m. The sheriff's office says two black male...
ECSO warns of ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office put residents on notice Tuesday morning about a man who “is considered armed and dangerous” after allegedly stabbing two people the day after Christmas. Authorities are looking for Tamondo Derell Reuben, and they warn citizens to not...
Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
Panama City Beach Police address Sunday shooting
Editor’s note: This news conference took place on Sunday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: 7:30 P.M. The heads of three local law enforcement agencies said Sunday they were not going to tolerate violence and crime on Panama City Beach during a weekend of troubling incidents that forced businesses to shut down and led to at least one shooting.
Woman accused of cheating allegedly wakes up to gun in face in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly held a gun to a woman's face when she was sleeping early Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect believed his girlfriend was cheating on him and she allegedly woke up with a gun to her face.
Suspect charged with premeditated murder of Okaloosa County deputy
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Timothy Price-Williams, 43, faces a 1st-degree premeditated murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing Corporal Ray Hamilton on Christmas Eve after deputies responded to a domestic violence call. According to Price-Williams’ arrest report, the night before the shooting, he slapped a woman in the face and shoved her […]
ECFR responds to 3 separate residential structure fires over Christmas weekend
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the Christmas holiday weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to three different residential structure fires. On Friday, Dec. 23, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 4200 block of Still Road at 4:56 p.m. Upon arrival, ECFR said a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. […]
Florida deputy fatally shot during Christmas Eve standoff
SHALIMAR, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant. Timothy Price-Williams has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing Saturday of Cpl. Ray Hamilton in Fort Walton Beach. Hamilton was setting up a perimeter […]
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pine Forest Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Escambia County Monday night. Escambia County EMS was dispatched to Pine Forest Rd. and Longleaf Dr. around 6:25 p.m. According to officials, the pedestrian was conscious when they were transported to the...
Lawsuit over Escambia County retirement contributions now in the hands of judge
A judge will soon decide a major question in Escambia County's lawsuit with the Escambia County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Pam Childers. If the judge rules in favor of Childers, it would severely undercut the county's lawsuit seeking to force Childers to authorize payments to three county commissioners' private retirement accounts.
