PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A memorial service has been set for an Okaloosa County corporal who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced visitation for Cpl. Ray Hamilton will take place on Dec. 31 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center starting at 9 a.m. A celebration of life ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Followed by law enforcement honors including a procession for law enforcement, family and friends to the Crestview Convention Center.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO