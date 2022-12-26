ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Southwest cancels another 2,500 flights Wednesday, experts say airline unlikely to raise airfare cost

HOUSTON - Southwest canceled another 2,500 flights nationwide on Wednesday, as the Texas-based airline works to fix its system meltdown. Approximately 180 of those were in Houston. The cancellations and delays began December 22 when severe winter weather swept across the U.S. Since then, approximately 11,000 Southwest flights nationwide have...
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Southwest Airlines meltdown nearly disrupts wedding plans

AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Airlines continues to throw a wrench in the public's plans, disrupting Christmas, New Year's Eve and even weddings. "I have always wanted a New Year's Eve wedding," said Wendi Reichstein. Reichstein and her fiancé, Aaron Sataloff, are getting married on Dec. 31 in Houston. Reichstein,...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven

5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
treksplorer.com

Best Time to Visit Houston, Texas

The best time to visit Houston is in the spring and fall months. The weather in Houston is warm for most of the year, but in the peak summer months, the heat and humidity can make your trip uncomfortable. Houston is close to the Gulf of Mexico and is known...
HOUSTON, TX
marinelink.com

Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel

Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Callan beat our four other bidders for the project to win the $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Krispy Kreme closes Katy store

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Hot Now neon light is permanently off at the Katy Krispy Kreme location after the donut shop quietly closed earlier this month. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy