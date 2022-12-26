Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Southwest cancels another 2,500 flights Wednesday, experts say airline unlikely to raise airfare cost
HOUSTON - Southwest canceled another 2,500 flights nationwide on Wednesday, as the Texas-based airline works to fix its system meltdown. Approximately 180 of those were in Houston. The cancellations and delays began December 22 when severe winter weather swept across the U.S. Since then, approximately 11,000 Southwest flights nationwide have...
fox26houston.com
Stranded passengers still stuck after Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights again
HOUSTON - Stranded Southwest Airlines passengers are still trying to catch flights out of Houston, but the airline is once again canceling thousands of flights. Many of those frustrated travelers have been at Houston Hobby Airport for days now. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 2,600 flights across the country...
Southwest Airlines meltdown nearly disrupts wedding plans
AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Airlines continues to throw a wrench in the public's plans, disrupting Christmas, New Year's Eve and even weddings. "I have always wanted a New Year's Eve wedding," said Wendi Reichstein. Reichstein and her fiancé, Aaron Sataloff, are getting married on Dec. 31 in Houston. Reichstein,...
fox7austin.com
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says
AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiancé's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
fox26houston.com
Holiday travel: Passengers still trying to make it home for the holidays
Holiday travel: Making it home for the holidays a tough task. Houston - Christmas Day has now come and gone, but plenty of people are still trying to make it to their holiday destination. Unfortunately, like the song says, 'I’ll be home for Christmas if only in my dreams' became...
$34 billion authorized for Ike Dike, construction aimed to protect Texas Coast from hurricane impact
Officials say a disruption from a future hurricane like that of Ike, 13 years ago could have a massive impact on the economy and region.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
treksplorer.com
Best Time to Visit Houston, Texas
The best time to visit Houston is in the spring and fall months. The weather in Houston is warm for most of the year, but in the peak summer months, the heat and humidity can make your trip uncomfortable. Houston is close to the Gulf of Mexico and is known...
marinelink.com
Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel
Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Callan beat our four other bidders for the project to win the $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with...
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
Flight cancellations force TTU fans to sell bowl game tickets
LUBBOCK, Texas – With all of the Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, people who planned to be in Houston Wednesday night for the Texas Bowl had to change their plans. Many decided to stay put here in West Texas and just watch the game with some fellow Texas Tech University (TTU) fans. One of many people […]
Click2Houston.com
Houston area plumbers race to help homeowners, business owners fix busted pipes after arctic freeze
HOUSTON – Houston area residents on Monday were finally able to enjoy a break from the cold that dominated the Christmas weekend. Yet for others, the weather was simply a break from what they’d been used to. “It’s been beautiful,” said Keith Empiringham who is visiting Sugar Land...
coveringkaty.com
Krispy Kreme closes Katy store
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Hot Now neon light is permanently off at the Katy Krispy Kreme location after the donut shop quietly closed earlier this month. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
Extended Stay America guests in Baytown left out in the cold after flooding
"We used up our last Christmas money just to get a room so he can be warm," one of several guests who were displaced from a motel spoke told ABC13 after being left out in the cold.
Apartment residents unable to contact management that left them without heat or power in SE Houston
Action 13 investigates why The Park at Sutton Hill residents were left without power or heat in below-freezing temps for at least four days.
fox26houston.com
2 people attack Uber driver in wild video, 1 arrested, another on the run
HOUSTON - Do you remember the wild video where two people attacked an Uber driver? FOX 26 showed it to you last month. The good news is one of the suspects is now off the streets. Police arrested Frank Blanco on Wednesday. SUGGESTED: Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking...
fox26houston.com
Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
NW Houston apartment residents have been without water since last week
HOUSTON — Some residents at a northwest Houston apartment complex have been living without water since last Friday. The Altanova Apartments residents said they have been dealing with leaking and busted pipes for days after the arctic blast swept through the Houston area. From the kitchen to the bathroom...
