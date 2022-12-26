Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tech adds scholarships to support transfer students
Pictured above – Patrick “PJ” Barnes transferred to Tech from Roane State Community College and found the support he needed to succeed at Tech, connecting quickly with faculty and staff who have supported him. These new guaranteed scholarships were effective starting fall 2022. Cookeville – Paying for...
SHIP to Host Medicare Classes
Image above by rawpixel.com on Freepik. Upper Cumberland Welcome to Medicare classes are free in Overton, Cumberland Counties. Cookeville – Are you eligible for Medicare and curious about your plan options? Upper Cumberland SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) is conducting a series of FREE Welcome to Medicare!. Upper...
Cousins Maine Lobster to visit Red Silo
The Seafood Company announces first 2023 southern and midwestern tour with early stop in Cookeville. Cookeville – Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and purveyor of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls, will drop by the Red Silo Brewing Company in Cookeville from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. on their first southern and Midwestern Tour of the year. Led by franchisee Chris Papp, the tour will hit 10 cities in 12 days and bring their famous lobster rolls to untapped new markets.
Is the future of farming in Drones
Pictured above – Michael Nattrass, assistant professor of agronomy and soils in the School of Agriculture, explains the controls of a drone to students in his class. Class demonstrates variety of uses for drones in agriculture at Tennessee Tech. Cookeville – When students start their career in agriculture, they...
Putnam schools receive Utrust grant
Pictured above – Putnam County Superintendent of Schools receives a check for $60,200 from Dr. Dan Tollett, Utrust Administrator. Putnam County – Putnam County School System (PCSS) has received a $60,200 mini-grant from Utrust to promote employee recognition and appreciation. Angie Knight, HR Director for Putnam County Schools requested the funds from Utrust to provide $30,000 to promote employee appreciation system wide and an additional $30,200 to be divided among all Putnam County schools to fund appreciation activities in each school.
CRMC outpatient pharmacy has new home
Cookeville – The Cookeville Regional Medical Center outpatient pharmacy has moved. It is now located on Hickory Avenue across from the Frontline Food Park. The pharmacy will be closed until Jan. 2. On Jan. 3, the it will re-open with new hours. Hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon. to Fri. and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat.
Cumberland County named UCDD Community of the Year
Pictured from l. to r.: Senator Paul Bailey, UCDD/HRA Executive Director Mark Farley, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, and Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. Cumberland County – The Upper Cumberland Development District (UCDD) recently named Cumberland County the community of the year. “This award to Cumberland County is...
Unemployment rate unchanged across Upper Cumberland
Cookeville – Across the state of TN, the unemployment rate is trending in right direction. Jobless claims were down in November. However, despite some movement, the Upper Cumberland regions’ jobless numbers remained at 3.6%. According to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Cannon County dropped from...
