Cookeville – The Cookeville Regional Medical Center outpatient pharmacy has moved. It is now located on Hickory Avenue across from the Frontline Food Park. The pharmacy will be closed until Jan. 2. On Jan. 3, the it will re-open with new hours. Hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon. to Fri. and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO