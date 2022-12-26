Read full article on original website
Sharon Crick
2d ago
What a big man you are! Hurting both your baby and the child's mother. Donating your seed doesn't make you a man or a dad. I hope this gal gets counseling and recovers her self esteem and self worth.
Related
venangoextra.com
Man charged with endangering his ‘malnourished’ grandson
An Irwin Township man is facing a child endangerment charge after his grandson, who has a disability, was found to be malnourished and missing school, according to police. Franklin state police filed the charge against James Guffey, 48, who was the child’s guardian, after an investigation police said spanned many months.
butlerradio.com
Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls 2009 Homicide
The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Prisoner Charged Following Fight Between Inmates at Jefferson County Jail
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County prisoner was charged after he allegedly punched another inmate multiple times during an altercation last month. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Seth Allen Kerr, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on December 19.
wtae.com
Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
erienewsnow.com
State Police to Conduct DUI Enforcement in Erie County this Weekend
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting DUI enforcement in Erie County this weekend, according to an announcement. Troopers will set up a sobriety checkpoint sometime during the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 in Erie County to deter driving under the influence. State Police are asking people who plan...
explore venango
Police Identify Suspect Involved in Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released additional details regarding a repossession incident in Rouseville Borough that ended up with an Oil City man chasing down two people with a firearm. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old Daniel A. Chrispen,...
wnynewsnow.com
Three Accused Of Violently Assaulting An Elderly Jamestown Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people are accused of violently assaulting an elderly man during a home invasion robbery in Jamestown. At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday 47-year-old William Buckley, 34-year-old Joshua Ryan and 29-year-old Joneece Talley are accused of breaking-into a residence, tying up a 73-year-old victim to a chair and at gunpoint assaulting the man, all while allegedly stealing property from the residence.
beavercountyradio.com
18 Year Old Female Accidentally Shot in Aliquippa
Story by Sandy Giordano and Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published December 28, 2022 6:23 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) State Police say the victim of a Tuesday evening shooting is an 18 year old female who suffered single gunshot wound. After investigating, they determined that the female was struck by an accidental discharge while her 2 year old son and multiple others were nearby at Valley Terrace Apartments. The female was life flighted to a hospital. Charges are pending for an 18 year old male for tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering, and other firearms charges.
State police investigating after woman shot in Beaver County
State police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was shot in Beaver County Tuesday evening. The shooting took place at the Valley Terrace Apartments, 300 Superior Ave., in Aliquippa, around 6:30 p.m. According to a state police report, the woman was struck by an accidental discharge of a gun while...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Allegedly Steals Purse at Local Grocery Store
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is accused of stealing a purse at a local grocery store. According to court documents, Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Douglas Edward Ballute, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 15.
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE
A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder
An Alliance woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a 2019 South Side home invasion that left a couple clinging to life was sentenced today to at least 12 years in prison.
FOX43.com
Cold case: Police continue search for missing Erie County man
ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the disappearance of an Erie County man, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The North East Police Department continues its search for Timothy Green from 57 West Main Street in North East. Green's home burnt down on...
2 arrested, guns found during South Side traffic stop
Reports said police found two loaded guns and arrested two people Tuesday afternoon after pulling over a car on the South Side for an improper turn.
WFMJ.com
Woman sentenced for double shooting in Youngstown
A woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years behind bars for the attempted murder of two people in Youngstown in September of 2019. Nichole Taylor was sentenced to 12 to 16 and a half years in prison after police say she and another man identified as Robert Young IV allegedly shot a man and a woman at a home on Wayside Drive in 2019.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Police Calls: Officers Locate Stolen Vehicle, Arrests Suspect
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Borough Police responded to the following incidents:. Police were called to 246 Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of a stolen vehicle around 8:52 a.m. on Saturday, December 24. Brookville Police, in combination with PSP DuBois, located the vehicle...
Youngstown officer who lost appeal in mask case now back in jail
A Youngstown police officer who lost his appeal on a contempt of court charge for refusing to wear a mask is now back in the Mahoning County Jail.
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Woman Scammed out of $500 in Gift Cards
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a scam over Facebook Messenger in which a Crawford County woman sent $500 in gift cards. Someone posing as James Cashier reportedly impersonated a government employee who was collecting funds for a federal grant, according to troopers. The scammer allegedly hacked a friend's account and...
