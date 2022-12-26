ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Winter storm death toll rises to 25 in the Buffalo, New York, area as residents remain trapped under feet of snow

By Nouran Salahieh, Dakin Andone, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Henry County Daily Herald

Officials in Buffalo, New York, face questions about storm planning and response as harrowing accounts emerge of death and survival

As authorities in Buffalo, New York, continue following up on some of the hundreds of calls for help made during and since the historic weekend blizzard -- a "grueling, gruesome task" that's revealed people dead in cars and snowbanks -- officials are facing tough questions about their handling of storm preparations and the disaster response.
BUFFALO, NY
Henry County Daily Herald

'He was an angel in our community.' These are the stories of the victims of the Buffalo blizzard

Abdul Sharifu, 26, left his home in Buffalo Saturday afternoon in blizzard conditions to get milk and other supplies. He never made it back. Sharifu is among at least 39 fatalities in Erie County, New York, from the winter storm that buried the city of Buffalo in nearly 52 inches of snow, trapping residents at home -- many without heat as the Christmas weekend blizzard took out power.
BUFFALO, NY

