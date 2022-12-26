ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

The best after-Christmas sales to shop right now

By Casey DelBasso, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HglKx_0jumtZdc00

NEW YORK — With the holiday rush behind you, it's time to shop for y-o-u. The 2022 after-Christmas sales are in full swing and better than ever.

Among other retailers, Amazon's end-of-year sale runs through Dec. 31 with discounts on favorites like the RENPHO massage gun, JBL headphones and more.

Nordstrom's half-yearly sale also kicks off Dec. 26 and runs through Dec. 29. Lululemon's Boxing Day specials are running through Dec. 28 and will have you jumping for joy.

Whether you are checking in on the return policy of a holiday gift you know you won't keep or have been eyeing a new pair of boots all season, scroll below for some 'can't miss' Boxing Day deals:

Amazon

Amazon is offering its best deals on tech and home essentials during its end-of-year sale.

Everlane

Everlane is having an end-of-year clearance event offering up to 60% off markdowns.

lululemon

Lululemon is offering Boxing Day specials through Dec. 28.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's half-yearly sale kicks off with an EXTRA 25% off clearance items from Dec. 26 through Dec. 29 at 11:59 PT.

Ruggable

End of Year Ruggable sale will be kicking off Dec. 26. The promotion will include up to 20% off sitewide, with shoppers receiving 15% off the purchase of one rug and 20% off the purchase of two.

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto is running its end-of-year sale event offering up to 60% off select styles through Jan. 2.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Boasts 48,000 Deals — Here Are the Best 26 Worth Shopping

Score up to 60 percent off Ugg, Free People, Kendra Scott, and more coveted brands Gift-giving is always fun, but once the Christmas tree skirt is empty and everyone on your list is happy, it's time to treat yourself. Sometimes we need a nudge to indulge in a post-holiday self-care shopping spree, and right now, Nordstrom is pushing us in the right direction. The highly anticipated Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale began today, December 26, and it includes up to 60 percent off celebrity- and fan-favorite brands like Ugg, Levi's,...
People

The 19 Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale, Including a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Apple AirPods

Prices start at $15 Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean the season of giving has come to an end just yet. Now's the perfect time to treat yourself to the things on your wish list that you didn't receive under the tree — in fact, it's probably on sale at Target right now.  The Target after-Christmas sale is chock full of deals, and prices start at just $15. You'll see markdowns in practically every category, including home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and more, so needless to say,...
Women's Health

Amazon Overstock Outlet: 36 Best Secret Deals Right Now

BARGAIN HUNTING is not what it used to be. These days most sales are presented to us front and center, thus eliminating the need to do the digging for ourselves. It's more convenient, sure, but what about those of us who like to dig? I, for one, am a bargain hunter by heart, and if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that the best deals are sometimes the ones you have to roll up your sleeves for. What's great is you can do some digital digging right at this very moment thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Mashed

How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
CNN

We found all the best deals from after-Christmas sales 2022

Whether you’re grabbing some accessories for your brand-new tech, a vacuum to sweep up holiday messes or a new pair of shoes to kick off the new year, you’ll find plenty of retailers offering the best after-Christmas deals.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
People

Walmart's Huge After-Christmas Sale Has Already Begun — and Prices Are Up to 73% Off

Shop Uggs, toys, the best vacuum we tested, and more can’t-miss deals The gifts are unwrapped, serving dishes are put away, and holiday movies are no longer playing on repeat. If you're ready to power down, hold on for a few more minutes, because the Walmart after-Christmas sale has officially started.  Save hundreds during this winter clearance event, where Walmart TVs and laptops are on sale for as little as $129. Even best-selling items like Bose QuietComfort Headphones are approaching $100 off in this end-of-the-year mega-sale. Did holiday guests...
shefinds

4 Costco Desserts You Should Buy For The Holidays Now—They Won't Stay In Stock For Long!

The holiday season is finally here! What better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than with a limited-time dessert? We rounded up four seasonal, fan-favorite and delicious sweet treats that Costco fans can pick up this week (that might not appear in stores for long). Read on for a list of Costco desserts that you’ll want to try before the holidays officially arrive in just a few weeks.
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
112K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy