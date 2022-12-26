ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Can Clips handle NBA-best Celtics?

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (12/29)

The 26-10 Boston Celtics play host to the team that used to be the Celtics in the Los Angeles Clippers (it’s a long if bizarre story) at TD Garden on Tuesday night as they seek to extend their current winning streak to 3 games, but will need to be the better version of themselves if they don’t want to fall to the Clippers for the second time this season.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

Grizzlies Linked As Trade Suitor For Myles Turner

The Memphis Grizzlies came into the 2022-23 season on a mission. After being defeated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs by the Golden State Warriors, they wanted to prove that it was now their time and that they were true contenders for the NBA Championship. So far, so good, as Memphis has been near the top of the Western Conference since the get-go.
MEMPHIS, TN

