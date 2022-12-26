Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Baldwin Hills Are Pleading for Affordable Housing Rates
Residents of a Baldwin Hills neighborhood are pleading with the owner of their buildings not to sell to new owners who might push them out. They're worried about the lack of affordable housing in an area that they say is rapidly gentrifying. It is a neighborhood where a lot of...
theregistrysocal.com
Upside Investments Sells 246-Unit Residential Portfolio in Los Angeles for $55.5MM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Northmarq’s Los Angeles investment sales team, consisting of Vince Norris, Jim Fisher, Mike Smith, Mike Hanassab, Elliot Hassan, and Steven Goldstein collaborated to secure the $55.5 million sale of the Zelzah Avenue portfolio and Northridge Pointe. The three-property portfolio totals 246 units in Granada Hills and Northridge. Northmarq represented the Seller, Upside Investments and Buyer, LAApartment.biz, a private investor in the transaction.
cdrecycler.com
Granite selected for Los Angeles airport construction and rehabilitation project
Granite, a construction and construction materials company based in Watsonville, California, has been awarded a $174 million contract by Los Angeles and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to construct new exit taxiways and reconstruct sections of existing runways. The project will begin in 2023 and is expected to finish in 2025.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program, re-opens, Measure RC to go into effect in February, Rent Control Board accepting applications
Applications for a City-funded rent relief program re-opened earlier this month with a new deadline of Jan. 11 2023. The program provides a lump sum payment on behalf of eligible households directly to property owners or managers equivalent to a 3% rent increase over a 12 month period. In August,...
Long Beach officials discuss emergency response to homelessness
Long Beach officials gathered Thursday to strategize on how to address the escalating homelessness crisis. The meeting followed a request by Mayor Rex Richardson and Councilwoman Mary Zendejas that the City Council consider proclaiming a local emergency related to homelessness, officials announced. City Manager Tom Modica will request the emergency...
West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill
A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
Realtors: LA housing demand fell as interest rates rose
Sales of existing homes and median prices in Los Angeles County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Friday. In November, home sales countywide were down 16.3% compared to October and were off 44.5% compared to a year ago, according to CAR. The association’s...
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Redistricting: The Behind the Scenes Battle for Council District 10
GUEST COMMENTARY - As caustic and hurtful as the racially motivated comments on the Martinez-DeLeon-Cedillo tape from October 2021 were, they pale in comparison to the political manipulation that the three elected officials pursued regarding the City Council’s ethnic makeup. While they attempt to “carve up” the City to...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Water and Power: Regional Drought Emergency Declared for All SoCal
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s (MWD) board of directors declared a regional drought emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of imported supplies. By News Desk. MWD imports water from the...
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Century City-Westwood’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022
As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Century City-Westwood in 2022, sorted chronologically. One of LA’s Oldest Thai Restaurants Reopens on Sawtelle. March 9, 2022 – Tuk Tuk Thai has reopened in its new Sawtelle location as reported by Eater Los...
Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
Street psychiatrists engage in homeless outreach as part of innovative program in LA County
Street psychiatrists are engaging in homeless outreach in Los Angeles County as part of an innovative program.
KTLA.com
Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless
Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
Smoking in your WeHo apartment is about to become illegal
You’ve only got five days left to legally smoke or vape in your West Hollywood apartment — and that includes the patio or balcony. A new section of the WeHo municipal code goes into effect Jan. 1 that prohibits smoking in “existing units” in multi-family dwellings, which basically means most apartments.
Here are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Long Beach in 2022
In 2022, it was once again a clean sweep by properties in Naples and the Peninsula in the battle for the top 10 priciest homes in Long Beach. The post Here are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Long Beach in 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Highland Park employees shocked about sudden closure of Coco's restaurant
LOS ANGELES - Employees at Coco’s Restaurant in the Highland Park area say they were shocked to learn their location was suddenly be shutting down, just days before New Year's Eve. Wednesday, Dec. 28 was the last day of operation for the popular restaurant. Customers formed a long line...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Hawthorne, CA
Hawthorne is a city within the Los Angeles metropolitan area in southwestern Los Angeles County, California. It belongs to the 17-city region most commonly known as the South Bay. The population in Hawthorne reached 88,083 as per the 2020 census. Founded in 1905, this city was initially called the "Hawthorne...
Inside a Sprawling $9.5 Million Calabasas Estate With Panoramic Valley Views
Few Southern California communities have risen in both prestige and prominence over the past few years quite like Calabasas, the horsey, rural enclave favored by film, music and sports celebrities. Located less than 25 miles from Hollywood, Calabasas gives a taste of country living that’s an easy drive from Tinseltown studios and the glamour of Beverly Hills. Rising nearly 1,000 feet over the Santa Monica Mountains, the secluded area is known for having very few neighbors and massive homes—such as this luxe manse with panoramic views that just listed for a cool $9.499 million. Like most homes in Calabasas, 2681 Country...
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573
LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
A Monrovia Convent Was Battling Rising Costs. Here's How Ripping Out Its Lush Lawn Will Preserve Its Future
Maryknoll Sisters convent in Monrovia is proving that a serene environment doesn't need a lush green lawn.
