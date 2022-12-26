ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

theregistrysocal.com

Upside Investments Sells 246-Unit Residential Portfolio in Los Angeles for $55.5MM

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Northmarq’s Los Angeles investment sales team, consisting of Vince Norris, Jim Fisher, Mike Smith, Mike Hanassab, Elliot Hassan, and Steven Goldstein collaborated to secure the $55.5 million sale of the Zelzah Avenue portfolio and Northridge Pointe. The three-property portfolio totals 246 units in Granada Hills and Northridge. Northmarq represented the Seller, Upside Investments and Buyer, LAApartment.biz, a private investor in the transaction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach officials discuss emergency response to homelessness

Long Beach officials gathered Thursday to strategize on how to address the escalating homelessness crisis. The meeting followed a request by Mayor Rex Richardson and Councilwoman Mary Zendejas that the City Council consider proclaiming a local emergency related to homelessness, officials announced. City Manager Tom Modica will request the emergency...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill

A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Realtors: LA housing demand fell as interest rates rose

Sales of existing homes and median prices in Los Angeles County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Friday. In November, home sales countywide were down 16.3% compared to October and were off 44.5% compared to a year ago, according to CAR. The association’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Redistricting: The Behind the Scenes Battle for Council District 10

GUEST COMMENTARY - As caustic and hurtful as the racially motivated comments on the Martinez-DeLeon-Cedillo tape from October 2021 were, they pale in comparison to the political manipulation that the three elected officials pursued regarding the City Council’s ethnic makeup. While they attempt to “carve up” the City to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Water and Power: Regional Drought Emergency Declared for All SoCal

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s (MWD) board of directors declared a regional drought emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of imported supplies. By News Desk. MWD imports water from the...
PASADENA, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Century City-Westwood’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Century City-Westwood in 2022, sorted chronologically. One of LA’s Oldest Thai Restaurants Reopens on Sawtelle. March 9, 2022 – Tuk Tuk Thai has reopened in its new Sawtelle location as reported by Eater Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death

A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
POMONA, CA
KTLA.com

Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless

Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Hawthorne, CA

Hawthorne is a city within the Los Angeles metropolitan area in southwestern Los Angeles County, California. It belongs to the 17-city region most commonly known as the South Bay. The population in Hawthorne reached 88,083 as per the 2020 census. Founded in 1905, this city was initially called the "Hawthorne...
HAWTHORNE, CA
Robb Report

Inside a Sprawling $9.5 Million Calabasas Estate With Panoramic Valley Views

Few Southern California communities have risen in both prestige and prominence over the past few years quite like Calabasas, the horsey, rural enclave favored by film, music and sports celebrities. Located less than 25 miles from Hollywood, Calabasas gives a taste of country living that’s an easy drive from Tinseltown studios and the glamour of Beverly Hills. Rising nearly 1,000 feet over the Santa Monica Mountains, the secluded area is known for having very few neighbors and massive homes—such as this luxe manse with panoramic views that just listed for a cool $9.499 million. Like most homes in Calabasas, 2681 Country...
CALABASAS, CA
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573

LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
LOS ANGELES, CA

