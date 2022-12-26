Read full article on original website
Utah mom raising money to lay roses next to Jordan, Lowe gravesites ahead of Bowl game
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah mother is raising money to place roses near the gravesites of slain teammates, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe ahead of the Bowl game. The Utes take on Penn State in just a few days on Jan. 2 in their second appearance in the Rose Bowl in Southern California.
Utah vs. Penn State Prediction and Odds for Rose Bowl (Back Nittany Lions)
Penn State and Utah meet in the Rose Bowl on January 2nd with the Utes entering as PAC-12 Champions for the second consecutive year. Cam Rising and Utah will face a surging Penn State team that finished the season on a high note and will look to send veteran quarterback Sean Clifford out on a victory. Both teams are amongst the best in the country, but there are key opt outs on each side.
Utah's '23 OL class was among the best in the country
With another Pac-12 title housed in the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center, this season has been a remarkable one for Kyle Whittingham's Utah program. Key to the success on the offensive side of the ball have been the big men up front, who played at a high level throughout the season. Largely a product of coach Jim Harding's efforts recruiting and developing that unit over the years, both of which took a big step forward this season.
How to watch Penn State vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup will kick off at 5 p.m.
Utah couple opts to drives to Rose Bowl after Southwest flight canceled
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah couple was forced to drive if they wanted to attend the Rose Bowl game after their Southwest flight was canceled. Southwest Airlines cancelled at least another 2500 flights across the nation as of Wednesday. A South Jordan couple found out their flight...
Centre County ski resort to change slope name ahead of Rose Bowl
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For more than 50 years, skiers and snowboarders who head to a Centre County ski resort that want to traverse the tallest slope look for the Utah one. With the Penn State Nittany Lions’ upcoming Rose Bowl game matchup against the Utah Utes, Tussey Mountain Ski Resort will be showing its […]
Utah vs. Penn State best bet, odds and how to bet
The No. 8 Utah Utes take on the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2. The Utes have been unbelievably tough this season. They played spoiler to USC on two occasions, the most recent being the Pac-12 Conference title game. In that contest, Utah thumped the Trojans 47-24 and dashed their playoff hopes. The Utes have earned back-to-back conference titles, and they match up well with their bowl game opponents.
Utah basketball great Arnie Ferrin passes away at age 97
One of the most decorated basketball players in the University of Utah's history who went on to play in the NBA and become a charter member of the Utah Sports Hall of Fame has passed away.
Red Rocks Get Donation From Current Student-Athlete
SALT LAKE CITY- Name, Image, and Likeness has been an interesting topic of discussion amongst those in the college athletics world for the past year or two. Yes, there are certainly examples of when it goes wrong, and NIL perhaps could have been introduced with more structure, but there are also examples of it being put to good use. The latest comes from Utah gymnast Grace McCallum who donated a massage chair to the Red Rocks with the money she has already made with NIL.
It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
Southern Utah hit by winter thunderstorms as snow blankets Wasatch Mountains
How much snow did ski resorts get? Did it snow in Southern Utah? Where is there avalanche danger?
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
University of Utah Athletics Legend Arnie Ferrin Dead At 97
SALT LAKE CITY-Tuesday morning, University of Utah athletics confirmed the death of former Utes star basketball player and athletic director Arnie Ferrin. Ferrin passed away at the age of 97. Ferrin, who led Utah to national championships in 1944 and 1947, is the only four-time All-American in program history. The...
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Utah, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Utah featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Utah AMBER Alert victim located in Nebraska, suspect in custody
A Utah AMBER Alert was canceled after a 13-year-old teenager from Layton who police believe was abducted by a 26-year-old non-relative was found in Nebraska.
Trees blow over in windy, rainy weather along Wasatch Front
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A large tree that blew over in Salt Lake County was one of multiple as rain and winds blew through the Wasatch Front on Tuesday. One tree that fell in Cottonwood Heights partially obstructed the road in a residential neighborhood. Another tree that fell...
Avalanche danger reported across Utah ranging from high to moderate
UTAH (KUTV) — Avalanche danger will be present across Utah throughout the day Tuesday, authorities said. Representatives from the Utah Avalanche Center reported high avalanche danger in Logan; considerable avalanche danger in Ogden, the Uintas, Salt Lake and Provo; and moderate avalanche danger in Skyline and Moab for Dec. 27, 2022. There was no reported avalanche danger in the Abajos and Southwest Utah.
Nearly 2000 customers left without power after several pole fires across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting hundreds of customers Tuesday evening across several parts of Utah after multiple pole fires were reported in the areas. At approximately 5 p.m., officials with Rocky Mountain Power tweeted they were aware of power outages impacting customers...
