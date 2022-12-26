ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Utah vs. Penn State Prediction and Odds for Rose Bowl (Back Nittany Lions)

Penn State and Utah meet in the Rose Bowl on January 2nd with the Utes entering as PAC-12 Champions for the second consecutive year. Cam Rising and Utah will face a surging Penn State team that finished the season on a high note and will look to send veteran quarterback Sean Clifford out on a victory. Both teams are amongst the best in the country, but there are key opt outs on each side.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Utah's '23 OL class was among the best in the country

With another Pac-12 title housed in the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center, this season has been a remarkable one for Kyle Whittingham's Utah program. Key to the success on the offensive side of the ball have been the big men up front, who played at a high level throughout the season. Largely a product of coach Jim Harding's efforts recruiting and developing that unit over the years, both of which took a big step forward this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WTAJ

Centre County ski resort to change slope name ahead of Rose Bowl

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For more than 50 years, skiers and snowboarders who head to a Centre County ski resort that want to traverse the tallest slope look for the Utah one. With the Penn State Nittany Lions’ upcoming Rose Bowl game matchup against the Utah Utes, Tussey Mountain Ski Resort will be showing its […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
FOX Sports

Utah vs. Penn State best bet, odds and how to bet

The No. 8 Utah Utes take on the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2. The Utes have been unbelievably tough this season. They played spoiler to USC on two occasions, the most recent being the Pac-12 Conference title game. In that contest, Utah thumped the Trojans 47-24 and dashed their playoff hopes. The Utes have earned back-to-back conference titles, and they match up well with their bowl game opponents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Red Rocks Get Donation From Current Student-Athlete

SALT LAKE CITY- Name, Image, and Likeness has been an interesting topic of discussion amongst those in the college athletics world for the past year or two. Yes, there are certainly examples of when it goes wrong, and NIL perhaps could have been introduced with more structure, but there are also examples of it being put to good use. The latest comes from Utah gymnast Grace McCallum who donated a massage chair to the Red Rocks with the money she has already made with NIL.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts

This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
UTAH STATE
hebervalleyradio.com

University of Utah Athletics Legend Arnie Ferrin Dead At 97

SALT LAKE CITY-Tuesday morning, University of Utah athletics confirmed the death of former Utes star basketball player and athletic director Arnie Ferrin. Ferrin passed away at the age of 97. Ferrin, who led Utah to national championships in 1944 and 1947, is the only four-time All-American in program history. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Trees blow over in windy, rainy weather along Wasatch Front

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A large tree that blew over in Salt Lake County was one of multiple as rain and winds blew through the Wasatch Front on Tuesday. One tree that fell in Cottonwood Heights partially obstructed the road in a residential neighborhood. Another tree that fell...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Avalanche danger reported across Utah ranging from high to moderate

UTAH (KUTV) — Avalanche danger will be present across Utah throughout the day Tuesday, authorities said. Representatives from the Utah Avalanche Center reported high avalanche danger in Logan; considerable avalanche danger in Ogden, the Uintas, Salt Lake and Provo; and moderate avalanche danger in Skyline and Moab for Dec. 27, 2022. There was no reported avalanche danger in the Abajos and Southwest Utah.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy