Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
E-commerce took a breather in 2022 as difficult comparisons with 2021 and macro headwinds cooled off growth across most of the sector. However, that doesn't mean the high-growth days in the sector are gone for good. Technological innovations like augmented reality should help spur adoption in areas like home furnishings, and delivery speeds will continue to improve as well. Meanwhile, other external trends like remote work should also support the growth of e-commerce.
Why ConocoPhillips (COP) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch In 2023
Cannabis stocks have garnered significant attention in recent years. This comes as more and more countries and states legalize marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023
Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.
These 2 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade
We're heading into a new year, and the starting line is kind for many of the market's promising growth stocks after a challenging 2022. Not every investment will bounce back, but some potential buys are attractively priced at the moment. Choose wisely and your stocks could more than triple in the next 10 years.
How The Pieces Add Up: FNK Targets $51
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FNK), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $51.43 per unit.
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Ameriprise Financial (AMP) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
3 Must-Haves for Any Dividend Growth Stock
With just days to go in 2022, the market has experienced a hard reset. Stocks are down, sure, but much more than that has happened. The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates, bringing the end to an era of zero-interest rate monetary policy. Suddenly, investing in profitable businesses that pay dividends is back in style.
iShares U.S. Utilities Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IDU
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (Symbol: IDU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.50, changing hands as high as $87.61 per share. iShares U.S. Utilities shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's Why LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is a Strong Value Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Here's Why SkyWest (SKYW) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ) is benefiting from an improvement in air-travel demand. The buoyant air-travel demand is helping SkyWest carry more passengers. As a result, the passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) is also rising. Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that make the stock...
Why H&R Block (HRB) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Should Value Investors Buy Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
3 Beaten-Down Drug Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
The drug and the biotech sector took a beating in 2022, despite showing signs of revival early on, as increasing interest rates, rising inflation and an uncertain macro environment had an adverse impact on major economies. As the pandemic lost steam, demand for COVID-19 treatments declined, thereby impacting the top line of the companies, which had successfully developed treatments to combat the spread or were developing treatments for the same.
Starwood Property Trust Enters Oversold Territory
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) presently has a stellar rank, in the top 10% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Better E-Commerce Stock: Amazon vs. Shopify
E-commerce received a shot in the arm during the pandemic, and it rapidly captured market share from traditional retailers. Now that the one-time boost is over, the e-commerce adoption trendline has reverted to its normal curve. This regression has harmed companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), at...
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 29, 2022 : TSLA, ARDX, TQQQ, KALA, TSLL, SQQQ, NIO, GOTU, XPEV, TAL, AMC, ITUB
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 105.87 to 10,785.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,853,042 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +5.7206 at $118.43, with 5,181,732 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 43.07% of the target...
Analysts Estimate Kura Sushi (KRUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
Kura Sushi (KRUS) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
