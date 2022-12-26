The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is Holding a Number of Contests for the General Public to Participate in.

Read full article on original website
Related
Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team? (Full list)
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up of a leadership board, personnel committee, legal counsel, and seven advisory committees that are divided into subcommittees. All these groups are tasked with advising on policy, troubleshooting in state departments, and in some cases, recommending candidates and conducting interviews. ...
cityandstatepa.com
Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?
In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
erienewsnow.com
Part 2: One-On-One with Gov. Tom Wolf
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - After two terms in office, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is reflecting on his years in public service. From an unprecedented health crisis and criticism over lockdowns, to historic budget surpluses and praise over fiscal responsibility- it's hard to find a dull moment during his time as governor.
Who in Pa qualifies for internet assistance?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” Gov. Wolf said. “The need for reliable, at-home internet […]
erienewsnow.com
New Pennsylvania Laws Going into Effect in 2023
The new year means new rules, several new laws will be going into effect in Pennsylvania in 2023. Pennsylvania will be cracking down on people who don't pay their Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls. Beginning in January, the Turnpike Commission will start notifying drivers that their vehicle registration could be suspended if...
Are Ames Department Stores Really Returning to Pennsylvania in 2023?
With 2023 just days away, we’ve learned about a new bit of nostalgia that could be coming to Pennsylvania in the new year. An insanely popular ‘90s retailer could be returning to Pennsylvania in the new year for the first time since 2002. Ames Department Stores says they’ll...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Encourages Low-Income Households to Enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
Lower monthly bills and one-time discount to help purchase computers or tablets for eligible Pennsylvanians. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to...
Pennsylvania residents have three days to apply for $650 property tax/rent rebate program
Pennsylvania residents have until Dec. 31 to apply for a rebate program that could give them up to $650.
travel2next.com
Glamping in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is one of the best states for glamping, or glamourous camping, in the United States, offering natural beauty and idyllic towns within an hour or two from major cities such as New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania provides glampers with various choices, from glamping in treetop cabins to canvas tents perched on the banks of the Allegheny River or in low-key spots in the heart of the Poconos.
Pa. needs advisory committee on employment that includes individuals with disabilities | Letter
I have been following Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s appointments to the transition advisory committees. As a former Employment First Oversight Commissioner, appointments to the Human Services Advisory Committee demonstrates the new administration’s commitment to the ID/A community. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the employment of persons with...
Pennsylvania's population plummets by 40,000 in a year
(The Center Square) – The American population might be growing, but Pennsylvania remains a leading state for Americans to flee, rather than stay. The commonwealth is one of 18 states to lose population in 2022, according to new data from the Census Bureau, and one of the worst performers. The data is confirmation of a long-running trend: Pennsylvania has a population problem, and the end isn’t yet in sight. The...
Top stories of 2022: As 988 hotline goes live, Pa. counties brace for increase in calls
The suicide prevention line helps save lives — but counties need steady funding for it to work. Over the summer, call centers across the U.S. switched to a new, three-digit number for people who are having a mental health crisis or thinking about suicide. The new 988 number replaces...
butlerradio.com
State Lawmaker Calls For Return Of Toll Booth Workers
One state lawmaker is making a push for major changes to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the return of some former workers. Democratic State Senator Marty Flynn of Scranton says it’s unacceptable that the Turnpike did not collect $104 million in tolls last year. He advocates for bringing back toll collectors and to increase penalties for drivers who don’t pay tolls.
abc27.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
southarkansassun.com
$1,658 from four states will receive direct payments next month
According to an article published by US News (2022), to mitigate the consequences of inflation, the four states have provided relief payments to eligible and deserving residents of the country. With thousands of Americans in at least four states, there are still less than two weeks left to apply for...
The best PennLive news photos of 2022
From the murder of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo in April to shootings, house fires, snow storms and of course, the elections for U.S. Senator and Pennsylvania Governor, 2022 was filled with news events and PennLive photographers covered them big and Small. From Eid al-Fitr at the Farm Show Complex...
10-year-old Pennsylvania law to raise gas prices on Jan. 1
A little-known Pennsylvania law on the books for 10 years could be causing more headaches at the pumps starting Jan. 1. There are enough things we know about that can raise prices at the pumps, things like world events, global price increases and the cost of shipping. What about a Pennsylvania law passed in 2013 […]
Ames Department Stores announces its return in 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Don't call it a comeback -- but the department store Ames says it's going to be returning this spring.The company says it'll reveal on its website where they're opening new locations, but one report says that the chain will open several stores here in Pennsylvania.This comes twenty years after the discount chain store went out of business.
wccsradio.com
PA DEPT OF AGRICULTURE REMINDS DOG OWNERS ABOUT LICENSES
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is reminding Pennsylvania dog owners that they have until January 1st to purchase a dog license. The department, which oversees the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, says all dogs three months and older are required to be licensed than Pennsylvania. The annual license costs $8.50 and it is $51.50 for a lifetime license. For spayed or neutered animals, the fees are $6.50 and $31.50.
newjerseylocalnews.com
This January, These Are the Dates When New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Nj Snap) Will Be Open.
NJ SNAP helps low-income families buy food. The New Jersey Department of Human Services runs SNAP, a federal program. NJ SNAP benefits are deposited monthly and will include the 2023 12.5% COLA in January. The New Jersey Department of Human Services bases SNAP eligibility on income, household size, resources, and...
Comments / 0