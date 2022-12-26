If You’re a Low-income Homeowner, Kathy Hochul Won’t Leave You Alone: Check Your Eligibility for a $539 Million Grant Scheme.

Read full article on original website
Related
newjerseylocalnews.com
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Recipients in New Jersey Will Continue to Receive Increased Benefits in January.
According to a statement released by the state of New Jersey’s Department of Human Services, all SNAP beneficiaries in the state will receive increased payments in the month of January. A minimum of $95 in emergency assistance or the maximum benefit for your household size will be paid to...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Cost of Car Insurance for New Jersey’s 1.2 Million Motorists is Expected to Rise in 2019.
A bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law that raised the minimum liability insurance requirement in New Jersey would raise vehicle insurance rates for 1.2 million New Jersey drivers in the new year. Industry insiders say the controversial regulation will increase car insurance by $125 per year. It starts on...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Minimum Wage is Going Up in New York and New Jersey, Along With 23 Other States.
NEW YORK — In the year 2023, workers in the states of New York and New Jersey, along with those in another 23 states, will see a raise in the minimum wage. : News Flash: The New Jersey Senate Has Passed a Bill to Limit Concealed Carry. It Will Now Go to Governor Murphy’s Desk.
newjerseylocalnews.com
This January, These Are the Dates When New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Nj Snap) Will Be Open.
NJ SNAP helps low-income families buy food. The New Jersey Department of Human Services runs SNAP, a federal program. NJ SNAP benefits are deposited monthly and will include the 2023 12.5% COLA in January. The New Jersey Department of Human Services bases SNAP eligibility on income, household size, resources, and...
newjerseylocalnews.com
What to Expect After New Jersey and New York Ban Cash Bail on January 1
Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey State Police Task Force One Has Arrived in New York to Aid in the Cleanup Efforts Following the Recent Snowstorm.
A squad of rescuers from New Jersey has responded to a need for assistance from New York officials after a snowstorm dumped several feet of snow upstate. As the death toll grows and hundreds continue to be without electricity, President Biden has ordered a state of emergency. : Big News...
newjerseylocalnews.com
As a Result of the Severe Weather, New Jersey’s Task Force 1 Will Travel to New York to Assist With Rescue Operations.
The state of New Jersey is doing everything it can to assist in the search and rescue efforts being conducted in Buffalo, New York, in the aftermath of the catastrophic blizzard that hit that city. : Big News for New Jersey Drivers: Announce Widening of Atlantic City Expressway!. Following the...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Weekend Cold Put a Strain on Electrical Infrastructure, Forcing Residents of Philadelphia and New Jersey to Save Energy
PAOLI (KYW Newsradio) – More than 30 people were killed by the holiday weekend’s winter storm across the country. While considerable snowfall was avoided in the Philadelphia area, the chilly weather nonetheless put a strain on the region’s electrical infrastructure. There were reports of around 25,000 New...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Maretta Short, a Past President of Now in New Jersey, Passed Away at the Age of 72.
Maretta Short, the first Black woman to lead the New Jersey chapter of the National Organization for Women, passed away in 2007. At 72, she was an old lady. In 1984, Short got interested in politics by serving as the Ramapo College student organizer for Reverend Jesse Jackson’s campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Njdol and Rowan University Have Teamed up To Create an Apprenticeship Programme for Retail Cannabis Workers
One of the first apprenticeship programmes in the country is being launched by the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development in conjunction with Rowan University, local labour unions, and a cannabis cultivator in South Jersey to help entrepreneurs succeed in the state’s newly legalised cannabis market. According...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Most Clients Now Have Electricity Again After the Holiday Weekend’s Chilly and Windy Weather
Last week saw a dramatic decrease in temperature in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, pushing holiday temperatures to well below freezing for the first time in decades. Stormy, windy, and cold conditions in the Arctic were to blame. According to Jane George, PPL’s Regional Affairs Director, “Winter Storm Elliott...
Comments / 1