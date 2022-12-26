Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay Unite For St. Jude Children?s Hospital

2022 was a great year for Carly Pearce and she hopes for an even better 2023. Carly explains: “Obviously, at the top of my list is creating great music. I saw how much that changed everything for me. At the end of the day, what we do is put out music, and that’s what kind of continues on our trajectory of what happens next. So, I think making this next record as good or better as 29 is super important to me. But I think past just the music stuff, I want to be the women that I love, the Dolly’s, the Reba‘s. They’re household names. So, I want to figure out what is my version of that. You know, is that doing something outside of music? Is that just expanding and kind of stretching? I know I can do music, but what else can I do within that umbrella of just challenging myself?” :43 (OC: challenging myself)

1 DAY AGO