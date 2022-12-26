Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey
Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
Charles Kelley Releases New Single About Sobriety
Lady A’s Charles Kelley officially released a new song over the Christmas break. Up until now, there was only a demo version of “As Far as You Could,” that he had shared on Instagram. The lyrics detail his personal struggles with addiction and ongoing recovery. About that,...
Carly Pearce Sets Goals For 2023
2022 was a great year for Carly Pearce and she hopes for an even better 2023. Carly explains: “Obviously, at the top of my list is creating great music. I saw how much that changed everything for me. At the end of the day, what we do is put out music, and that’s what kind of continues on our trajectory of what happens next. So, I think making this next record as good or better as 29 is super important to me. But I think past just the music stuff, I want to be the women that I love, the Dolly’s, the Reba‘s. They’re household names. So, I want to figure out what is my version of that. You know, is that doing something outside of music? Is that just expanding and kind of stretching? I know I can do music, but what else can I do within that umbrella of just challenging myself?” :43 (OC: challenging myself)
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Tristan Thompson + More!
PETE DAVIDSON AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ARE NO LONGER DATING: Despite all the buzz about Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski becoming an item, the pair didn’t last long. According to People, they have gone their separate ways after just two months of dating. A source told the outlet, “Em is single and totally happy. She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is.” This comes after the Gone Girl actress was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer in New York City last week. Meanwhile, Davidson has been seen spending time with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.
Chelsea Handler Details Her Breakup With Jo Koy
On Tuesday’s (December 27th) episode of Brooke Shields‘ Now What? podcast, Chelsea Handler opened up about her breakup with Jo Koy earlier this year. “There were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on, and it felt to me like I would have to abandon myself—which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25—but I wasn't willing to do that,” she said. “No matter how much I loved this person, and I loved him so much, I was not going to abandon myself.”
