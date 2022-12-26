Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Seafood industry a major contributor to Virginia economy
Virginia’s seafood industry provided a $1.1 billion boost to the state’s economy in 2019, according to a new study released earlier this month by the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center. The commonwealth’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in revenue from...
New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well
As she talked about her efforts to pull her political party back from the edge of obsolescence, Jennifer Leatherbury sounded surprised that a reorganizing convention earlier this month “went very smoothly.” “Which is pretty unusual for Libertarians,” said Leatherbury, a 43-year-old physician’s assistant from Newport News who just became the new chair of the embattled […] The post New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
newjerseylocalnews.com
What to Expect After New Jersey and New York Ban Cash Bail on January 1
Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
Newsom’s moderate course in California angers critics as his national profile rises
Newsom has a soft touch with California business, but you wouldn’t know it from his rhetoric.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Minimum Wage is Going Up in New York and New Jersey, Along With 23 Other States.
NEW YORK — In the year 2023, workers in the states of New York and New Jersey, along with those in another 23 states, will see a raise in the minimum wage. : News Flash: The New Jersey Senate Has Passed a Bill to Limit Concealed Carry. It Will Now Go to Governor Murphy’s Desk.
shoredailynews.com
10,588 felons remained on voter rolls in Va after committing new crimes
According to a story in the Virginia Mercury newspaper posted on VPAP.org, another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday. The Virginia Department of...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey State Police Task Force One Has Arrived in New York to Aid in the Cleanup Efforts Following the Recent Snowstorm.
A squad of rescuers from New Jersey has responded to a need for assistance from New York officials after a snowstorm dumped several feet of snow upstate. As the death toll grows and hundreds continue to be without electricity, President Biden has ordered a state of emergency. : Big News...
California passed a milestone law to stop neighborhood drilling. Big Oil launched a counterattack
Environmental justice communities and advocates across California celebrated a major victory in August when state legislators passed a bill to ban new oil wells and phase out old ones within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes, schools, and hospitals. It was a win decades in the making. Activists had...
signalscv.com
Ronald Perry | Reparations and the Taxpayer
Efforts in California to advance Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force continued this month with one activist calling for $350,000 to be given to every eligible Black person in the state. Only those Californians who are actually descendants of Black Americans from the 19th century will be eligible.
Governor Polis issues proclamations declaring vote in voter-approved ballot measures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Governor Polis is issued proclamations to declare the vote for eight voter-approved ballot measures from the 2022 election. “Coloradans voted last November and participated in our democracy. Officially validating the results of the citizen and referred initiatives is the next formal step in our work to follow the will of […]
postnewsgroup.com
Proposed Bill Could Stop Landlords from Charging Costly Security Deposits
A new bill would protect California renters from paying more than a month’s rent for security deposits. Announced during the first week of California’s new legislative session, Assembly Bill 12 would prohibit the frequent practice of landlords charging two to three times the amount of monthly rent for a security deposit.
Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons
Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
rosevilletoday.com
California’s largest affordable housing program adopts all-electric requirement
Sacramento, Calif. – The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Program recently approved its first-ever guidelines for projects to be all-electric with no connections to gas infrastructure starting in 2023. The adoption of the all-electric design requirement by California’s largest affordable housing program supports the state’s decarbonization goals and...
KQED
'Blatant Lies': Pro-Oil Petition Drive in California Under Scrutiny for Allegations of Misleading the Public
Community organizer Pete Woiwode was walking to meet a friend at a street festival near downtown Oakland in November when a signature gatherer approached and asked if he wanted to sign a petition to lower gas prices. But Woiwode said that in reading the petition he realized it actually was...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Recipients in New Jersey Will Continue to Receive Increased Benefits in January.
According to a statement released by the state of New Jersey’s Department of Human Services, all SNAP beneficiaries in the state will receive increased payments in the month of January. A minimum of $95 in emergency assistance or the maximum benefit for your household size will be paid to...
californiaglobe.com
California Law Enforcement Agencies Prepare For Legal Jaywalking
A new law that decriminalizes jaywalking and prevents law enforcement officers from giving jaywalking tickets for most jaywalking situations is to come into law on January 1st, with many departments across the state preparing for the law change this week. Bills trying to either outlaw or decriminalize jaywalking have been...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The State of New Jersey Has Lifted Its Drought Watch, Which Had Been in Effect for Over Four Months
After more than four months, New Jersey finally lifted a statewide drought watch on Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures over the spring and summer, along with a lack of rain, put a strain on the state’s water supply, prompting the monitor to appeal for voluntary water conservation measures from citizens and businesses.
California spends $3 billion on EV chargers despite concerns energy grid can’t handle the extra load
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) approval of a plan to spend almost $3 billion to more than double the number of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the state. The money will go toward creating 90,000 new EV chargers. This will bring the total number of publicly available chargers in the state to 170,000.
newjerseylocalnews.com
This January, These Are the Dates When New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Nj Snap) Will Be Open.
NJ SNAP helps low-income families buy food. The New Jersey Department of Human Services runs SNAP, a federal program. NJ SNAP benefits are deposited monthly and will include the 2023 12.5% COLA in January. The New Jersey Department of Human Services bases SNAP eligibility on income, household size, resources, and...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Cost of Car Insurance for New Jersey’s 1.2 Million Motorists is Expected to Rise in 2019.
A bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law that raised the minimum liability insurance requirement in New Jersey would raise vehicle insurance rates for 1.2 million New Jersey drivers in the new year. Industry insiders say the controversial regulation will increase car insurance by $125 per year. It starts on...
