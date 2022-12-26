ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

shoredailynews.com

Seafood industry a major contributor to Virginia economy

Virginia’s seafood industry provided a $1.1 billion boost to the state’s economy in 2019, according to a new study released earlier this month by the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center. The commonwealth’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in revenue from...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well

As she talked about her efforts to pull her political party back from the edge of obsolescence, Jennifer Leatherbury sounded surprised that a reorganizing convention earlier this month “went very smoothly.” “Which is pretty unusual for Libertarians,” said Leatherbury, a 43-year-old physician’s assistant from Newport News who just became the new chair of the embattled […] The post New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

What to Expect After New Jersey and New York Ban Cash Bail on January 1

Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
ILLINOIS STATE
shoredailynews.com

10,588 felons remained on voter rolls in Va after committing new crimes

According to a story in the Virginia Mercury newspaper posted on VPAP.org, another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday. The Virginia Department of...
VIRGINIA STATE
signalscv.com

Ronald Perry | Reparations and the Taxpayer

Efforts in California to advance Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force continued this month with one activist calling for $350,000 to be given to every eligible Black person in the state. Only those Californians who are actually descendants of Black Americans from the 19th century will be eligible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
postnewsgroup.com

Proposed Bill Could Stop Landlords from Charging Costly Security Deposits

A new bill would protect California renters from paying more than a month’s rent for security deposits. Announced during the first week of California’s new legislative session, Assembly Bill 12 would prohibit the frequent practice of landlords charging two to three times the amount of monthly rent for a security deposit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lashaun Turner

Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons

Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

California’s largest affordable housing program adopts all-electric requirement

Sacramento, Calif. – The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Program recently approved its first-ever guidelines for projects to be all-electric with no connections to gas infrastructure starting in 2023. The adoption of the all-electric design requirement by California’s largest affordable housing program supports the state’s decarbonization goals and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Law Enforcement Agencies Prepare For Legal Jaywalking

A new law that decriminalizes jaywalking and prevents law enforcement officers from giving jaywalking tickets for most jaywalking situations is to come into law on January 1st, with many departments across the state preparing for the law change this week. Bills trying to either outlaw or decriminalize jaywalking have been...
CALIFORNIA STATE

