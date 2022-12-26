As she talked about her efforts to pull her political party back from the edge of obsolescence, Jennifer Leatherbury sounded surprised that a reorganizing convention earlier this month “went very smoothly.” “Which is pretty unusual for Libertarians,” said Leatherbury, a 43-year-old physician’s assistant from Newport News who just became the new chair of the embattled […] The post New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO