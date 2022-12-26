Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey
Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
Willson Contreras Posts Farewell Message to Chicago Cubs Fans on Instagram
Earlier this month, catcher Willson Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras played his first seven seasons for the Chicago Cubs, where he won a World Series in 2016.Contreras recently posted a farewell message to Cubs fans on his Instagram account, along with a message to Cardinals fans.
Charles Kelley Releases New Single About Sobriety
Lady A’s Charles Kelley officially released a new song over the Christmas break. Up until now, there was only a demo version of “As Far as You Could,” that he had shared on Instagram. The lyrics detail his personal struggles with addiction and ongoing recovery. About that,...
Carly Pearce Sets Goals For 2023
2022 was a great year for Carly Pearce and she hopes for an even better 2023. Carly explains: “Obviously, at the top of my list is creating great music. I saw how much that changed everything for me. At the end of the day, what we do is put out music, and that’s what kind of continues on our trajectory of what happens next. So, I think making this next record as good or better as 29 is super important to me. But I think past just the music stuff, I want to be the women that I love, the Dolly’s, the Reba‘s. They’re household names. So, I want to figure out what is my version of that. You know, is that doing something outside of music? Is that just expanding and kind of stretching? I know I can do music, but what else can I do within that umbrella of just challenging myself?” :43 (OC: challenging myself)
