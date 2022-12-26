The New Ulm Planning Commission is holding two public hearings today (Thursday) to determine the future uses of the former Target and Heymann Construction buildings. The first public hearing is for a variance request to use the former Heymann Construction building at 210 South Third Street as a commercial kennel. The Minnesota Canine Club has requested a residential setback variance to locate a commercial kennel at the site. City zoning requires a minimum setback of one-thousand feet for a commercial kennel from a residential zoning district. The closest residential property is 240 feet away, the nearest zoning district is 100 feet to the west, that being the BMX track and skate park. The second public hearing is to amend the city code to allow warehousing/distribution as a Conditional use in the Community Business zoning district following a request from Eric Bode to use the former Target building as warehouse space. The current zoning does not permit warehousing but the city has indicated a willingness to permit warehousing at this site. The plan is to use most of the Target building for warehouse space with the possibility of converting part of it into retail and commercial in the future. The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 in the City Hall Council Chambers.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO