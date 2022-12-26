Read full article on original website
knuj.net
Evelyn Mathiowetz
Evelyn Mathiowetz age 98, of Sleepy Eye, passed away on December 27, 2022, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Father Mark Steffl. Interment will be at the Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth.
Alice Olson
Alice Olson
Alice Olson, age 99, of Brownton, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. Memorial Service will be Friday, December 30, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. at the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
knuj.net
Marian Tragner
Marian Tragner, age 78, of Sleepy Eye, formerly of Gibbon, passed away Christmas morning, December 25, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. George Catholic Church in St. George. Father Bruno Santiago, O.S.B. will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow in the St. George Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – North Chapel in New Ulm.
knuj.net
FREE RADON TEST KITS AVAILABLE STARTING NEXT WEEK
Every January Brown County Public Health alongside the Minnesota Department of Health promotes the importance of testing your homes for radon. Two of five Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon, which is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. In Minnesota, the average radon level is over three times higher than the national average. It comes through the soil around homes and seeps through sealed cracks in basement floors and walls. Over 21-thousand lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon every year. Testing is the only way to determine if your home has elevated levels of radon. Free radon test kits can be picked starting Tuesday up from the Brown County Public Health Office in New Ulm as well as the Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Comfrey city halls, while supplies last.
knuj.net
NEW ULM WATER DEPARTMENT WITH TIPS TO AVOID FROZEN PIPES
We just made it through our first real cold snap of the season. The cold weather of course brings a chance of water pipes freezing and breaking. The water department has some tips to avoid frozen pipes in your home – make sure your basement temperature is at least 55 degrees since most water service lines enter the home in the basement. Expose water pipes to warmer air by leaving cupboard doors open under the kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow heat to enter that space. Check for air leaks in your home that could freeze the water pipes. Monitor the temperature of your home’s water temperature. The temp should be around 45 degrees in the winter. If it is below 45 degrees, your service line may be starting to freeze up. You can also prevent a frozen service line by leaving a pencil size flow of water run from your faucet. If you do experience problems, you can call the New Ulm Water Department at 359-8279 or after 4 pm 233-2129.
knuj.net
MAN FACES SEVERAL CHARGES STEMMING FROM CHRISTMAS MORNING BURLGLARY IN NEW ULM
New Ulm Police were called around 2:26 Sunday morning to the report of a burglary at 601 South Jefferson Street. The criminal complaint says police arrived and established a perimeter around the residence. Police K9 Dino arrived and made entry into the residence along with two officers. One male was located inside the residence. The man identified himself as Jesse Lynch. But it was later determined that the male suspect is Scott Allen Gosen of Elysian. He was searched and officers found an Energizer brand headlamp, a lighter and a metal pipe containing a green leafy substance and burnt residue. The pipe tested positive for THC. Gosen was arrested and taken to the Brown County jail. He faces felony charges of burglary in the second-degree, felony burglary in the third-degree, felony fifth-degree drug possession and a felony possession of burglary or theft tools. He also faces gross misdemeanor charges of giving a peace officer a false name and a misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer. Charges against Gosen were filed in Brown County District Court Tuesday morning.
knuj.net
PLANNING COMMISSION TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS
The New Ulm Planning Commission is holding two public hearings today (Thursday) to determine the future uses of the former Target and Heymann Construction buildings. The first public hearing is for a variance request to use the former Heymann Construction building at 210 South Third Street as a commercial kennel. The Minnesota Canine Club has requested a residential setback variance to locate a commercial kennel at the site. City zoning requires a minimum setback of one-thousand feet for a commercial kennel from a residential zoning district. The closest residential property is 240 feet away, the nearest zoning district is 100 feet to the west, that being the BMX track and skate park. The second public hearing is to amend the city code to allow warehousing/distribution as a Conditional use in the Community Business zoning district following a request from Eric Bode to use the former Target building as warehouse space. The current zoning does not permit warehousing but the city has indicated a willingness to permit warehousing at this site. The plan is to use most of the Target building for warehouse space with the possibility of converting part of it into retail and commercial in the future. The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 in the City Hall Council Chambers.
