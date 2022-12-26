RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a shortage of electricians here in Nevada and an electric contracting company is trying to get more people interested in the job. “There’s a huge need, so we’re vastly understaffed,” said Cody Kinnison with Helix Electric of Nevada. “10 to 15 years ago, there was an abundance of electricians and now it’s kind of stopped and everyone’s kind of wanting to go into college. I really don’t think there’s a show of what construction and electrical can do for a young kid coming on up through the trade.”

