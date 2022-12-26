Read full article on original website
Record-Courier
Update: National Weather Service issues flood watch
Less than 12 hours after the Carson River near Willow Bend subsided, forecasters issued a flood watch for the upcoming New Year’s weekend. The watch starts 7 a.m. Friday as another warm atmospheric river arrives in Western Nevada and lasts until 4 a.m. Monday. “Mainstem river flooding is most...
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region over the next few days, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Chain controls in effect; Flood watch issued as storms take aim at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As the latest storm leaves Lake Tahoe, several more are gearing up to impact the basin through the new year and beyond. Chain controls are in effect Wednesday morning for many Tahoe highways, including over Echo, Mt. Rose, Spooner and Donner summits. California State Route 89 is also closed at Emerald Bay.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Chain controls in effect, winter advisory shortened at Tahoe; Big end of year storm on way
Update 1:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon shortened its winter storm warning by several hours. Six hours has been chopped off the warning which is now in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Heavy snow is still expected with up to 4 inches possible at lake...
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Storm, wind advisories upgraded; Several feet of snow possible through New Year’s Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A storm set to impact the Lake Tahoe Basin Monday night into Tuesday is the first of a series of systems expected to drop several feet of snow in the Sierra through New Year’s Day and beyond, weather officials said Monday. The National...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wind, storm advisories issued for Lake Tahoe; Active weather expected through New Year
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A potent atmospheric river storm will impact the Sierra with possibly damaging winds, heavy rain and high elevation snow starting Monday, the first in a series of systems expected to last through the New Years holiday weekend. Christmas day on Sunday may be a...
KTNV
Traffic backed up for several miles near Nevada-California state line, RTC reports
(KTNV) — The RTC of Southern Nevada is reporting that traffic is backed up for several miles near the Nevada-California state line on Wednesday afternoon. Drivers traveling in the southbound lanes of I-15, headed toward California, are experiencing heavy delays. This is the second time I-15 South has had...
news3lv.com
Post holiday traffic begins as I-15 between California State Line, Jean backed up miles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the post-holiday traffic nightmare begins. Travelers returning home can expect hours of delay on the I-15 between California State Line and Jean on Monday. According to the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC), I-15 South to California is backed up 12 miles as of 12:23 p.m.
activenorcal.com
How Did Lake Tahoe Get Its Name?
Lake Tahoe is a stunning alpine lake located in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California and Nevada. It is known for its crystal-clear water and scenic beauty, and it is a popular destination for skiing, hiking, boating, and other outdoor activities. But where did the name “Tahoe” come from, and what is the history behind this iconic body of water?
kyma.com
Helicopter makes hard landing, injuring six people
CLARK COUNTY, Neva. (NBC) - Six people sustained injuries after a helicopter hard landing at a Nevada airport. Police say eight people were aboard the helicopter at the time. Of those injured, four people then went to a nearby hospital. However, it's unclear what may have caused the hard landing,...
Four Nevada environmental issues to watch in 2023
This week’s holiday edition of the Indy Environment newsletter looks at four environmental issues to watch in 2023. Among them are the ongoing drought and a transition from fossil fuels. The post Four Nevada environmental issues to watch in 2023 appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada calls on Utah and Upper Colorado Basin states to slash water use by 500,000 acre-feet
Nevada water managers have submitted a plan for cutting diversions by 500,000 acre-feet in a last-ditch effort to shore up flows on the Colorado River before low water levels cause critical problems at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams. But the Silver State’s plan targets cuts in Utah and the river’s...
Nevada child care centers to pay far more for fire inspections
Child care facilities around Nevada are going to be charged a lot more for inspections by the Nevada State Fire Marshal's Office starting in 2023.
KOLO TV Reno
Helix Electric pushing need for electricians
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a shortage of electricians here in Nevada and an electric contracting company is trying to get more people interested in the job. “There’s a huge need, so we’re vastly understaffed,” said Cody Kinnison with Helix Electric of Nevada. “10 to 15 years ago, there was an abundance of electricians and now it’s kind of stopped and everyone’s kind of wanting to go into college. I really don’t think there’s a show of what construction and electrical can do for a young kid coming on up through the trade.”
Nevada’s Conservation Year in Review
As this year draws to a close, it is helpful to look back over the past 12 months to reflect on our successes and failures. Fortunately, within Nevada’s conservation world our victories far outweighed our setbacks. From passing the largest funding for climate action to prioritizing Nevada’s wildlife and habitat, our state’s “conservation needle” moved in the right direction.
Nursing shortage prompts Nevada Hospital Association to call for licensing change
Nevada needs to get on board with a national agreement that makes it easier for nurses to work here without going through the state's current licensing requirements, the Nevada Hospital Association said Wednesday.
businesspress.vegas
Nevada Realtors announces 2022 awards
Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at a recent installation and awards event, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities. McIntyre of Reno...
While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high
Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward, but for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. The post While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
