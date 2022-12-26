ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Record-Courier

Update: National Weather Service issues flood watch

Less than 12 hours after the Carson River near Willow Bend subsided, forecasters issued a flood watch for the upcoming New Year’s weekend. The watch starts 7 a.m. Friday as another warm atmospheric river arrives in Western Nevada and lasts until 4 a.m. Monday. “Mainstem river flooding is most...
CBS San Francisco

Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning

TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
activenorcal.com

How Did Lake Tahoe Get Its Name?

Lake Tahoe is a stunning alpine lake located in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California and Nevada. It is known for its crystal-clear water and scenic beauty, and it is a popular destination for skiing, hiking, boating, and other outdoor activities. But where did the name “Tahoe” come from, and what is the history behind this iconic body of water?
kyma.com

Helicopter makes hard landing, injuring six people

CLARK COUNTY, Neva. (NBC) - Six people sustained injuries after a helicopter hard landing at a Nevada airport. Police say eight people were aboard the helicopter at the time. Of those injured, four people then went to a nearby hospital. However, it's unclear what may have caused the hard landing,...
KOLO TV Reno

Helix Electric pushing need for electricians

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a shortage of electricians here in Nevada and an electric contracting company is trying to get more people interested in the job. “There’s a huge need, so we’re vastly understaffed,” said Cody Kinnison with Helix Electric of Nevada. “10 to 15 years ago, there was an abundance of electricians and now it’s kind of stopped and everyone’s kind of wanting to go into college. I really don’t think there’s a show of what construction and electrical can do for a young kid coming on up through the trade.”
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Nevada’s Conservation Year in Review

As this year draws to a close, it is helpful to look back over the past 12 months to reflect on our successes and failures. Fortunately, within Nevada’s conservation world our victories far outweighed our setbacks. From passing the largest funding for climate action to prioritizing Nevada’s wildlife and habitat, our state’s “conservation needle” moved in the right direction.
businesspress.vegas

Nevada Realtors announces 2022 awards

Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at a recent installation and awards event, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities. McIntyre of Reno...
