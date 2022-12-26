AKRON, Ohio — Authorities are investigating following a house fire in Akron Monday morning that led to a partial collapse of the structure. Akron Fire Lt. Tim Morrison says firefighters were called to the 100 block of Edgerton Road around 10:30 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming out of three sides of the building. The homeowner was injured and taken to a local hospital, but walked out to the front porch on his own.

