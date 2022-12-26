Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
Neighbors report explosion at Akron house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
House in Akron's Highland Square partially collapses after catching fire
AKRON, Ohio — Authorities are investigating following a house fire in Akron Monday morning that led to a partial collapse of the structure. Akron Fire Lt. Tim Morrison says firefighters were called to the 100 block of Edgerton Road around 10:30 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming out of three sides of the building. The homeowner was injured and taken to a local hospital, but walked out to the front porch on his own.
cleveland19.com
86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
Missing Uniontown man found, home safe
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old man who went missing Wednesday night.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
Man killed in Hudson house fire
Hudson City officials confirm to the Fox 8 I-Team that a man died following a house fire that happened Tuesday night.
Heating methods eyed in Newcomerstown fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mother of 3 murdered after possible hostage situation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found murdered inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
whbc.com
Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
police1.com
Video: Truck smashes into cruiser, narrowly misses Ohio officer working scene of accident
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A police cruiser was damaged on Christmas Day in an accident that stemmed from adverse road conditions from Winter Storm Elliott. The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. on Ohio 2, east of Lost Nation Road, as an officer assisted a driver who was involved in a single-car accident, police said.
Newcomerstown residents hold vigil after family of 6 dies in house fire
The Christmas holiday took a dark turn early Monday morning when six people died in a house fire in Newcomerstown.
cleveland19.com
1 found dead in Lodi house consumed by ‘heavy fire and cluttered rooms’
LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - One victim was found dead inside a Lodi house that was engulfed in flames and took 31 firefighters to help put out on Dec. 25, the Lodi Fire Department confirmed. LFD said it was sent to the home in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road at...
whbc.com
Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 49-year-old Canton man accused in a shooting death back in October has been indicted on murder charges with a gun specification. Shaun Cunningham was arrested at the crime scene, a house in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, about halfway between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland family struggles after falling victim to stolen Kia challenge
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland couple is struggling after their Kia was stolen and destroyed in a crash during a police chase in Newburgh Heights. “It’s surreal. You see this stuff all the time. You see it on the news. You see car chases, car accidents and you think that’s insane and you can’t imagine what it’s like,” said Ray Hine.
Ohio fire that killed family of 6 was sparked by alternative methods
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday […]
'They just don't seem to care': Tenants angry after being left without heat for days at Akron apartment complex
AKRON, Ohio — Ashley Brown has been without heat in her apartment for days. "They just don't seem to care about their tenants," she said of her landlords. She told 3News the heat went out on Christmas Eve, and it's been even more stressful for her and her 8-month-old daughter.
Stark County waitress receives incredible tip from customers before Christmas
ALLIANCE, Ohio — An incredible act of kindness was caught on camera at a mom and pop restaurant in Alliance, with a now viral video showing a waitress getting a Christmas gift a little early this year. Nancy Drakulich has been waiting tables at Heggy's Confectionery for 34 years...
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Summit County man
A Missing Adult Alert was issued at 1:08 a.m. for 79-year-old Kenneth Stone.
cleveland19.com
Ravenna mom convicted of killing 2 daughters, family friend in drunk driving crash sentenced
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna mother convicted of a December 2020 deadly drunk driving accident was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday afternoon in Portage County Common Pleas Court. It’s been a constant struggle for 21-year-old Amanda Paxson and her brothers. Paxson, now the oldest sibling in...
