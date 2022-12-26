Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment
Brookville Equipment Corporation currently has several openings in various departments. These positions are available at their 175 Evans Street, Brookville, PA facility. For details of each specific position please download/view this .pdf file. To apply click here: https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Native Featured on Food Network’s ‘Bake It ‘Til You Make It’
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (EYT) – A Clarion native is being featured on Food Network’s “Bake It ‘Til You Make It,” a docu-series that follows seven bakers obsessed with the dramatic world of competitive baking. (Pictured above: Clarion native Lili Clinger is seen in a photo...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SUV Shears Off Utility Pole on Forest Drive in Limestone Township
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman lost control of her SUV while traveling downhill in Limestone Township, and the vehicle sheared off a utility pole on Christmas Eve. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash took place around 10:21 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, on...
Clearfield, Elk Counties prepares for future economic growth
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners have announced a regional joint comprehensive plan with Elk County and PennDOT that will look to help the counties prepare for future growth. The joint comprehensive plan will cost $130,000 in total. Clearfield County Commissioner mentioned that PennDOT will provide most of the funding by giving $80,000. […]
wccsradio.com
PA DEPT OF AGRICULTURE REMINDS DOG OWNERS ABOUT LICENSES
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is reminding Pennsylvania dog owners that they have until January 1st to purchase a dog license. The department, which oversees the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, says all dogs three months and older are required to be licensed than Pennsylvania. The annual license costs $8.50 and it is $51.50 for a lifetime license. For spayed or neutered animals, the fees are $6.50 and $31.50.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Stolen ATV in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of an ATV in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, troopers responded to the theft of an ATV near 3rd Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Penn State DuBois Ecology Students Raise Awareness of Pa. Endangered Species
Lola Smith, instructor in biology at Penn State DuBois, leads the program, now in its third year. Students each choose one of the 380 endangered species in Pennsylvania listed by the PA Natural Heritage Program. (Pictured Above: Terms of endangerment wall featuring Pennsylvania’s endangered species articles written by students for...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jesse
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Jesse. Jesse is a male Labrador Retriever mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Jesse is friendly and gentle. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway Humane Society in...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at local Sheetz
A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Butler County gas station. The winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at Sheetz, 499 Evans City Road, Butler, for the Dec. 28 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 26-32-38-45-56, and the red Powerball 1...
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Imposes Weight Limit on Route 8 Bridge in Crawford County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing the bridge to 31 tons or 34 tons for combination loads. This is the first time the bridge has had a weight restriction.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Slams into Front Porch of Big Run Borough Residence
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle slammed into a residence on East Main Street in Big Run Borough last Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on East Main Street (State Route 119), in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
wccsradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Cousin Basils Announces New Year’s Eve Specials
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant has announced their New Year’s Eve Specials!. Cousin Basils is offering the following New Year’s Eve Specials from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. The restaurant is not taking reservations; it is on a first-come first-serve basis. DRINK...
Police respond to rollover vehicle accident in Wattsburg
Police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident in Wattsburg Tuesday afternoon. Calls went out around 4:30 p.m. involving two cars sustaining heavy damage. Along with state police, Kuhl Hose Company, Perry Hi-Way Hose Company, and Emergycare responded to the scene. The accident shut down the roadway while emergency services attended to those involved. At […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 44. South...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Allegedly Steals Purse at Local Grocery Store
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is accused of stealing a purse at a local grocery store. According to court documents, Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Douglas Edward Ballute, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 15.
