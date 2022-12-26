Read full article on original website
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Sky Blue News: KDB on Phil, Leeds Needs Luck, Julian’s New Price, and More...
Manchester City are back in Premier League action as they take on Leeds United at Elland Road. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you up to speed before kickoff. Mahrez challenges Man City to ‘hit the ground running’ on Premier League return to keep title hopes alive - Patrick Allen - Goal.
Thursday December 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
On This Day (29 December 2007): Richardson returns with a bang as Sunderland claim rare victory!
There was much excitement when Kieran Richardson signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2007. The £5.5m man came with a decent reputation after playing semi-regularly for Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United team, and also making appearances for the English national team. The beginning of his Sunderland career...
Pelé set the standards by which footballing greatness is judged
In the final seconds of the 1958 World Cup final, with Brazil already 4-2 ahead, Pelé, then just 17 years old, received a long ball near the Swedish penalty area. He caught it on his chest, stunning it so smartly that the ball dropped at his feet. He stepped over the ball and effortlessly back-heeled it to a team mate. With the crowd still cheering this, the ball was lobbed back into the area and, insouciantly, Pelé flicked it with the side of his head into the goal. Within moments, Brazil had won their first World Cup, making the nation’s identity, then better known for coffee, synonymous with football. Pelé, reduced to floods of tears on the pitch, began his life as the embodiment of Brazilian football.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, December 29
Good morning everyone! only a few hoddles left until the new year. We are now halfway through the EFL Championship and we still don’t know much about who will be promoted/relegated. Burnley and Sheffield United remain the favourites to stay up as they’re really the only two clubs with...
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Missed Opportunities!
Well then, what did the lads make of the Boxing Day loss to Liverpool?. Chances, chances, and more chances - does Unai Emery currently have the attacking talent needed to push Aston Villa further up the Premier League table or is more help required in January?. With Villa playing a...
World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele
Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
Editorial: The pressure is off - but is the sky the limit for Sunderland this season?
Apologies, everyone - I know the editorial column is usually out on a Monday morning, but I had overdosed on Pigs in Blankets by that point and needed a lie down. But fear not, we are here, and what exciting things we have to talk about this week... Be honest...
Opinion: Alex Pritchard is one of Sunderland’s key men, & offering him a new contract is a must
As the clamour for Sunderland and Ross Stewart to extend their enormously successful partnership continues, there’s also another contractual situation that needs to be addressed as soon as possible - although this one should be far more straightforward. Since his arrival at the club during the summer of 2021,...
Klopp Talk: “No New Injury Problems” for Leicester City Match
When Liverpool face off against Leicester City on Friday in their second Premier League match following the restart of the season, Jürgen Klopp expects to have the same team available to him that faced Aston Villa earlier in the week with one key addition. That addition will be Ibrahima...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Cool On €120M Enzo Fernandez
Liverpool’s transfer plan heading into the 2022 offseason was to make a major midfield signing, with Aurélien Tchouaméni at the top of their list, and to then make another major midfield signing in summer of 2023, with Jude Bellingham top of their list. When Tchouaméni went to...
Pep Talk: “We want to win. They will push this team.”
Manchester City enter the match vs Leeds United in good spirits after a solid win in the League Cup. Pep Guardiola set out to speak as he hit on many subjects of note. From Haaland, Leeds and much more, the manager talked about a ton. Let’s dive right in-
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Reds return to Premier League action with comfortable win
Manchester United marked their return to Premier League action with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored in a routine first half, and Fred iced the cake with a third late in the second. The win brings United within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.
Official: Liverpool Agree Deal for £37M Dutch Attacker Cody Gakpo
The consensus opinion is that Liverpool have plenty of attacking talent on hand but are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. Which means that nobody was really expecting a major attacking signing from the club, and in the January window no less. Today is appears that’s exactly what we’re going...
Erling Haaland: When Ripping Records Apart Becomes a Hobby
Manchester City may not be at the top of the Premier League table but Erling Haaland is making sure he tops the table for strikers. The Leeds-born striker added another two goals to his collection this season when City faced the Whites to go seven clear of the nearest contender for the season’s golden boot award.
Five Things From A Festive Home Win Over Swansea
Once again, this fixture created anything but a squib that was as damp as the weather. It wasn’t quite as breathless as the classic 4-4 draw of last season that pretty much sealed our safety in the Championship, but it still had all the hallmarks of another hard-fought encounter. The win that lifts Reading into touching distance of the top six, but still only seven points off the relegation zone.
Andy Robertson: “It’s Always Nice To Put Yourself At The Top”
Andy Robertson has become a fan favorite since taking over the left back spot for Liverpool in 2017. The garrulous but hard-working Scot has often been overshadowed by his Scouse fullback compatriot on the right side, Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Robbo has consistently played at a world-class level for quite some time now.
Manchester City Take Care of Leeds United, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City traveled to Elland Road and took care of business off great performances of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis. Many played well as the game was really under City control all match long. So, now we get a nice win, keep pace at the top and we move to the reaction:
Lucas Moura linked with return to Sao Paulo this summer
Lucas Moura’s time at Tottenham Hotspur appears to be winding down, and his next club might be his old one. The Spurs forward has found himself well down the depth chart this season under Antonio Conte. In recent weeks Lucas has been dealing with a tendon injury, and has struggled mightily to return to fitness.
