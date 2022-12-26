Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
Discover the Benefits of Alternative Investments with HedgeUp (HDUP)
The market is in turmoil, with traditional investments providing less and less stability. Fortunately, alternative investments can provide a more secure and potentially lucrative source of income. Alternative assets are investments that are not traded on traditional exchanges and do not fit into the usual categories of stocks, bonds, cash...
themarketperiodical.com
DASH Price Analysis: Dash Coin in a bind; will the bulls be able to recover?
•DASH/USD is currently priced at $42.37 and has increased by 0.95% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 2.70% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: The Dash bears race to take the initiative. The Dash...
themarketperiodical.com
GRT Price Analysis: The Graph price at the mercy of the bears
•GRT/USD is currently priced at $0.56 and has increased by 1.14% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 29.89% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: GRT Price at a crossroads in the market. The Graph...
themarketperiodical.com
RUNE Price Analysis: THORChain struggles of break free of the bears’ clutches
•RUNE/USD is currently priced at $1.35 and has decreased by 2.98% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 49.07% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a hawkish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Will THORChain price move below the crucial $1 mark?. The...
themarketperiodical.com
1INCH token price analysis: 1INCH token price is hovering around the demand zone
The 1INCH token price is trading near the demand zone on a daily title frame. The 1INCH token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily tire frame. The pair of 1INCH /BFC is trading at the price level of 0.0000240 with an increase of 0.23% in the past 24 hours.
Comments / 0