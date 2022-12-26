Read full article on original website
Heat Pumps vs Solar Panels: Which Give More Energy Savings?
Whether you choose heat pump or solar panels, it just got easier to save on energy bills.
Origin Materials Announces Timing Update On Origin 1 Manufacturing Plant
* ORIGIN MATERIALS ANNOUNCES TIMING UPDATE ON ORIGIN 1 MANUFACTURING PLANT. * ORIGIN MATERIALS INC- ORIGIN'S FIRST COMMERCIAL PLANT SET FOR MECHANICAL COMPLETION IN JANUARY 2023. * ORIGIN MATERIALS - PLANT COMMISSIONING HAS STARTED AND REMAINS ON TRACK TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF Q1 2023, WITH START-UP BEGINNING SHORTLY...
Strategic Minerals Announces Lodgement Of PEPR For Treating Transitional Ore At Leigh Creek Copper Mine
* STRATEGIC MINERALS PLC - LODGEMENT OF PEPR FOR TREATING TRANSITIONAL ORE AT LEIGH CREEK COPPER MINE
Energy Transition Minerals Seeks Trading Halt
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING RESPONSE TO AN ASX PRICE QUERY LETTER
Mag Silver Receives Confirmation About Completion Of Final Testing Of Power Distribution At Juanicipio Project
* MAG SILVER - RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM FRESNILLO THAT FINAL TESTING OF DOWNSTREAM POWER DISTRIBUTION, CONTROL SYSTEMS AT JUANICIPIO PROJECT NOW COMPLETE
World’s First Solar Car Goes into Production – a 4 Passenger EV That Can Run on the Sun
The world’s first solar car has begun production—a 4-5 passenger EV that hails a new chapter in automotive history. The Dutch company Lightyear officially commenced assembly of its first vehicle, aptly titled ‘Lightyear 0’, becoming the first automotive firm to manufacture an electric vehicle that generates a realistic amount of charge via sunlight.
Planned wind farm told it will need to shut down for five months a year to protect parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
Chinese Company SVOLT Launched the "Dragon Armor" Battery, Marking an Industry Breakthrough in High-safety Solution
CHANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- On December 15 th (Beijing Time), SVOLT Energy Technology Company Limited, a Chinese energy technology company, launched the third generation of CTP products named “Dragon Armor” on the 3 rd Battery Day. The company adopts cutting-edge technologies such as thermal-electric separation to increase the overall safety of automotive battery to an unprecedented level and, as a systematic solution realizing both high safety level and long range, the battery achieves an industry record-high range of 800 km for new energy vehicles in the field of LFP application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005337/en/ SVOLT launched the “Dragon Armor” battery. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bidstack Group Says Managing Director Francesco Petruzzelli To Resign
* FRANCESCO PETRUZZELLI HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS MANAGING DIRECTOR
Dialogue To Divest German OHS Business
* DIALOGUE HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC - ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO DIVEST ITS OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SAFETY ("OHS") SERVICE IN GERMANY. * DIALOGUE HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC - SALE ALSO ADVANCES DIALOGUE ON ITS PATH TO BREAKEVEN EBITDA BY END OF 2023. * DIALOGUE HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC - AS OF Q4...
Clean energy: Scrubbing wind turbines with robots nets Aerones $39M
Wind turbines produce clean energy, but their towers tend to leak oil, which can corrode blades, increase wind resistance and pollute the ground below. Aerones’ remote-operated robots clean towers and blades by blasting them with a liquid detergent, while funnels beneath the blades collect the mucked-up liquid for reuse. The robots also inspect turbine systems with cameras and ultrasound scanners.
Maridive & Oil Services Nine-Month Consol Loss Narrows
* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET LOSS AFTER TAX $29.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO. * NINE-MONTH CONSOL REVENUE $76.3 MILLION VERSUS $88.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Suburban Propane Partners To Acquire Renewable Natural Gas Production Assets From Equilibrium Capital Group
* SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P. TO ACQUIRE RENEWABLE NATURAL GAS ("RNG") PRODUCTION ASSETS FROM EQUILIBRIUM CAPITAL GROUP AND ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL RNG PROJECTS. * SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP- PURCHASE PRICE OF $190.0 MILLION FOR TWO OPERATING FACILITIES. * SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP - DEAL EXPECTED TO...
Astrazeneca Says Calquence Approved In Japan For Adults
* ASTRAZENECA PLC - CALQUENCE JAPAN APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT-NAÏVE CLL. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR ADULTS WITH TREATMENT-NAÏVE CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TIME PATIENTS LIVED WITHOUT DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH VERSUS. CHEMOIMMUNOTHERAPY
Australia's Nitro rejects Potentia's alternative cash and scrip offer
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software said on Wednesday it would reject an alternative takeover bid from Potentia Capital, after the private equity firm said it would allow Nitro shareholders to choose between an all-cash, scrip or a deal involving the combination of both, at the same offer price.
Aurelius Technologies Says Qtrly Profit Attributable 12.3 Mln RGT
* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 12.3 MILLION RGT VERSUS 5.6 MILLION RGT. * CAUTIOUSLY POSITIVE ABOUT GROUP'S PERFORMANCE FOR FY ENDING 31 JAN 2023
Biomind Labs Announces Completion Of First Sublingual Psychedelic Formulation For Drug Candidate Bmnd08
* BIOMIND LABS ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE FIRST SUBLINGUAL PSYCHEDELIC FORMULATION FOR ITS DRUG CANDIDATE BMND08 FOR DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY IN ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE
$7,500 tax credit for EVs start in 2023: How will it work?
Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions.
Experts explain how solar panels can save or drain your budget
Saving money has been a pressing issue for many Americans for the past several years. Thus, people seek ways to secure their wallets: some cut unnecessary expenses, reconsider grocery shopping approaches or improve homes to save on utility bills.
