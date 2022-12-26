Read full article on original website
UPDATE 2-Allegro.eu's Polish unit fined $48 mln for violation of competition rules
GDANSK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland's anti-monopoly office on Thursday fined the Polish unit of Luxembourg-based e-commerce group Allegro.eu just over 210 million zlotys ($48 million), saying it had broken competition rules and violated its own terms and conditions. Tomasz Chrostny, the president of watchdog UOKiK, said in a statement...
Export Development Bank Of Egypt Sees FY 2023 Net Profit Of EGP 1.45 Bln
* SEES FY 2023 TOTAL REVENUE OF EGP 5.12 BILLION Further company coverage:.
EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
Italy's Erfo To Buy 65% Of BodySano France For EUR 0.8 Mln
* DEAL INCLUDES PUT AND CALL OPTIONS FOR ERFO TO ACQUIRE THE RESIDUAL CAPITAL OF BODYSANO FRANCE Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)
Peruvian shamans gather to make 2023 prophesies
Atop a sacred hill in Lima, Peruvian shamans scatter coca leaves and flower petals while a snake named Maria slithers over posters of world leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. It's the time of year that the shamans beat drums, chant, blow smoke...
Astrazeneca Says Calquence Approved In Japan For Adults
* ASTRAZENECA PLC - CALQUENCE JAPAN APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT-NAÏVE CLL. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR ADULTS WITH TREATMENT-NAÏVE CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TIME PATIENTS LIVED WITHOUT DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH VERSUS. CHEMOIMMUNOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above...
Gold edges higher in narrow trade, markets seek fresh cues
(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday helped by a dip in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, although prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets in anticipation of fresh market drivers. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,808.65 per ounce by 1002 GMT, while...
Finland gets floating gas terminal to replace Russian supply
An offshore natural gas terminal has arrived in Finland as part of the country's efforts to replace Russian supplies after Moscow stopped deliveries, the Finnish gas grid operator said Wednesday. Almost as long as three football fields, the Exemplar vessel, which has arrived in Inkoo port in southern Finland, will...
How did ASX-200 finance stocks perform in 2022?
ASX 200 has marked a loss of 7.47% on a year-to-date basis. ASX 200 financials fell by 4.81% since the beginning of 2022 till now. Looking back at the 2022, the Australian stock market can be seen as a roller coaster ride for investors. Today (28 December 2022), S&P/ASX 200 was 0.89% down at 7,023.20 points at 11:12 AM AEDT, and on a year-to-date basis, it has lost 7.47%. While the ASX Australian bond (ASX:BOND) was 1.32% lower at AU$23.26 and lost 12.72% on a year-to-date basis.
Taiwan's TSMC begins mass production of 3nm chips
Taiwanese tech giant TSMC said Thursday it had started mass production of its 3-nanometre chips, among the most advanced to come to market. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company operates the world's largest silicon wafer factories and produces high-performance chips used in everything from smartphones and cars to missiles. It is also Apple's primary chip supplier.
Hong Kong asks Japan to reverse 'hasty' Covid flight curbs
Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday asked Japan to remove restrictions on direct flights from the city, which were imposed following the explosion of coronavirus cases in mainland China. The city deployed similar curbs during its own fight against Covid, including rapid bans on airlines for carrying virus-positive passengers and travel...
How are ASX iron ore penny stocks faring?
Geopolitical turmoil and the pandemic have made this decade as one of the most unstable and uncertain times for all commodities. Iron ore prices have also seen a lot of hiccups during this period. The iron ore prices are highly correlated with the demand scenario in China, the biggest importer...
Commodity markets bounced back in 2022. Will they carry momentum in new year?
Concerns about the recession significantly impacted prices of metals and minerals during the year. In 2022, commodity markets were dominated by the US dollar, but in 2023, the markets are expected to be shaped by underinvestment. Spot prices of commodities have tracked back to levels of 2021 since October due to financial deleveraging and physical destocking. If the cost of capital rises in commodity markets, it lowers the incentive to hold physical inventories. Financial markets respond faster than real economies, leading to a price distortion.
Nigeria's naira hits record low on official market - Refinitiv data
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira hit a record low of 460.20 to the dollar on the official market on Wednesday, down from its opening position of 454.98 naira, as trading resumed after the Christmas holiday, Refinitiv data showed. The currency has fallen to successive lows across both the official and...
Ethiopian federal police deploy in Tigray after peace deal
Ethiopia's federal police began to deploy on Thursday in the capital of war-torn Tigray for the first time in 18 months, the police said, marking the latest step in a nearly two-month-old peace deal. Federal police, "based on the power given... by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia constitution to...
Taiwan extends mandatory military service over China threat
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen announces an extension in mandatory military service from four months to one year, citing the threat from an increasingly hostile China. Beijing considers self-ruled, democratic Taiwan a part of its territory, to be taken one day, by force if necessary, and the island lives under the constant fear of a Chinese invasion.
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea
Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...
Israel thanks Morocco for protecting Jews during Holocaust
Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Morocco's King Mohammed VI for his country's provision of "safe haven" for Jews during the Holocaust, in a missive seen by AFP on Tuesday. The letter -- marking two years since Morocco normalised ties with Israel -- was the first occasion an Israeli state official...
Japan's 'Little Trains that Could' battle for survival
In the driver's seat of a two-carriage train, Katsunori Takemoto puts on his white gloves and checks the antiquated gauges before setting out alongside cabbage fields in Japan's rural Chiba. Like many small railway lines across Japan's countryside, the 60-year-old trains that ply this route are a loss-maker, but Takemoto has found a way to keep the business afloat.
Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains. Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,816.69 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852...
