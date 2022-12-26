Read full article on original website
Respiri Says Underwritten Security Purchase Plan To Raise Funds Up To A$1.5 Mln
* ANNOUNCE UNDERWRITTEN SECURITY PURCHASE PLAN TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A$1.5 MILLION. * SECURITY PURCHASE PLAN AT ISSUE PRICE A$0.05 PER FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
Export Development Bank Of Egypt Sees FY 2023 Net Profit Of EGP 1.45 Bln
* SEES FY 2023 TOTAL REVENUE OF EGP 5.12 BILLION Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
UPDATE 1-Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 bln- The Information
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery start-up Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $10 billion, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation. The company, whose new valuation is 20% lower from $13 billion in October, has been cutting its valuation this year, beginning with...
Nigeria's naira hits record low on official market - Refinitiv data
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira hit a record low of 460.20 to the dollar on the official market on Wednesday, down from its opening position of 454.98 naira, as trading resumed after the Christmas holiday, Refinitiv data showed. The currency has fallen to successive lows across both the official and...
Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV. — Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022. Did you recently request a bank or credit union loan and got rejected?...
UPDATE 2-Allegro.eu's Polish unit fined $48 mln for violation of competition rules
GDANSK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland's anti-monopoly office on Thursday fined the Polish unit of Luxembourg-based e-commerce group Allegro.eu just over 210 million zlotys ($48 million), saying it had broken competition rules and violated its own terms and conditions. Tomasz Chrostny, the president of watchdog UOKiK, said in a statement...
EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
Astrazeneca Says Calquence Approved In Japan For Adults
* ASTRAZENECA PLC - CALQUENCE JAPAN APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT-NAÏVE CLL. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR ADULTS WITH TREATMENT-NAÏVE CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TIME PATIENTS LIVED WITHOUT DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH VERSUS. CHEMOIMMUNOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above...
Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts
Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
Maridive & Oil Services Nine-Month Consol Loss Narrows
* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET LOSS AFTER TAX $29.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO. * NINE-MONTH CONSOL REVENUE $76.3 MILLION VERSUS $88.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
Aurelius Technologies Says Qtrly Profit Attributable 12.3 Mln RGT
* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 12.3 MILLION RGT VERSUS 5.6 MILLION RGT. * CAUTIOUSLY POSITIVE ABOUT GROUP’S PERFORMANCE FOR FY ENDING 31 JAN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
How did ASX-200 finance stocks perform in 2022?
ASX 200 has marked a loss of 7.47% on a year-to-date basis. ASX 200 financials fell by 4.81% since the beginning of 2022 till now. Looking back at the 2022, the Australian stock market can be seen as a roller coaster ride for investors. Today (28 December 2022), S&P/ASX 200 was 0.89% down at 7,023.20 points at 11:12 AM AEDT, and on a year-to-date basis, it has lost 7.47%. While the ASX Australian bond (ASX:BOND) was 1.32% lower at AU$23.26 and lost 12.72% on a year-to-date basis.
Savings Account Rates Today: December 21, 2022—Rates Vary
Rates on savings accounts are the same compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. You can now earn 4.00% or higher on your savings. In the market for an account where you can save for a rainy day or retirement? Here’s a look at some of the best savings rates you’ll find today.
Gold edges higher in narrow trade, markets seek fresh cues
(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday helped by a dip in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, although prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets in anticipation of fresh market drivers. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,808.65 per ounce by 1002 GMT, while...
Gold ekes out gains in thin trade as U.S. yields slip
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Thursday due to a slight pullback in the U.S. Treasury yields, although bullion stuck in a tight range with market participants awaiting new indications on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plans. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,805.26 per ounce as of 0754...
Do you need to declare crypto investments to ATO?
Bitcoin and altcoin trading is permitted in Australia, with investors required to keep a record of all transactions. Crypto assets attract capital gains tax. However, the ATO allows disregarding capital gains in personal use cases. Disposal of a crypto asset also includes conversion to fiat currency, and gifting or donating...
Why are Farm Pride’s (ASX:FRM) shares falling on Thursday?
Farm Pride has shared the finalised terms of the capital raise of AU$5.27 million. The company intends to raise approximately AU$1.77 million by non-renounceable entitlement offer. The company plans to raise AU$3.5 million through placement. Shares of Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM) dropped by 4% on Thursday (29 December 2022)...
Commodity markets bounced back in 2022. Will they carry momentum in new year?
Concerns about the recession significantly impacted prices of metals and minerals during the year. In 2022, commodity markets were dominated by the US dollar, but in 2023, the markets are expected to be shaped by underinvestment. Spot prices of commodities have tracked back to levels of 2021 since October due to financial deleveraging and physical destocking. If the cost of capital rises in commodity markets, it lowers the incentive to hold physical inventories. Financial markets respond faster than real economies, leading to a price distortion.
Hong Kong asks Japan to reverse 'hasty' Covid flight curbs
Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday asked Japan to remove restrictions on direct flights from the city, which were imposed following the explosion of coronavirus cases in mainland China. The city deployed similar curbs during its own fight against Covid, including rapid bans on airlines for carrying virus-positive passengers and travel...
How are ASX iron ore penny stocks faring?
Geopolitical turmoil and the pandemic have made this decade as one of the most unstable and uncertain times for all commodities. Iron ore prices have also seen a lot of hiccups during this period. The iron ore prices are highly correlated with the demand scenario in China, the biggest importer...
