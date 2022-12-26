Read full article on original website
Georgia official believed Trump was threatening him with violence during call demanding he ‘find’ 11,780 votes
A Georgia election official told the January 6 House committee that he believed Donald Trump was threatening him physical violence if he could not find enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s lead in the 2020 presidential election. The startling revelation was contained in a new trove of witness transcripts released by the select committee on Tuesday from its investigation into the violent insurrection at the US Capitol.In sworn testimony, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the panel that he had feared for his safety during an infamous phone call where Mr Trump implored state officials to “find the...
Transcripts Show a Connection Between Trump And Nevada's Phony Electors
"Negro voting in Cardoza [i.e., Cardozo] High School in [Washington,] D.C. / [MST]."Photo byUnseen HistoriesonUnsplash. The Nevada Republican Party's plot to present a fake election certificate to Congress in 2020 to keep the former president in office is revealed in new transcripts of testimony given in private to a House committee on January 6.
A Mother Faked Her Death and Had Her Son Publish the Photos Online to Avoid Debt
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that some people will go to tremendous lengths to avoid paying their financial commitments, particularly in light of the current economic climate.
Will NC ban TikTok on state devices? Review underway as lawmakers ask Gov. Cooper to act
The lawmakers called on Cooper to issue an executive order similar to what some other states and Congress have done in recent weeks.
Supreme Court Shadow Docket Is Showing -- Once Again -- Its Contempt For Consistency When It Stands In The Way Of Their Political Goals
The emperor has no clothes — or to be more precise the Supreme Court has no consistency. The latest kick to the gut of the Court’s legitimacy came yesterday via the shadow docket — because of course. In Arizona et al. v. Alejandro Mayorkas et al., the Court held in a 5-4 decision that Title 42, a Trump era public health policy that allowed migrants to be expelled quickly from the country during the COVID-19 crisis, could not be lifted during the appeal of a lower court’s decision to end the policy.
Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment.
Bolivia charges key opposition leader with 'terrorism'
Bolivian police on Wednesday arrested Luis Fernando Camacho, governor of the economic powerhouse Santa Cruz region, on "terrorism" charges, setting off street clashes between his supporters and security forces. "We inform the Bolivian people that the Bolivian police executed an arrest warrant against Luis Fernando Camacho," Interior Minister Eduardo del...
3 DR Congo ministers allied to presidential rival resign
Three DR Congo ministers who are members of presidential candidate Moise Katumbi's party resigned Wednesday after the incumbent leader asked them whom they would support in coming elections. Katumbi, a wealthy 57 year-old businessman who once governed the mineral-rich Katanga region, announced earlier this month that he would run in...
Migrants assembled in Mexico hatch plans to cross border after Title 42 is extended
Migrants massed in Mexico are desperate for relief and say they have been waiting patiently, but plan to cross into the US illegally now that Title 42 has been extended. In the border city of Juarez, asylum seekers say they have risked everything and spent every penny they have to get to the US. One woman showed The Post wounds on her feet from walking hundreds of miles to the border and a man showed a monkey bite sustained during his perilous journey through the dangerous jungles in Central America to get to the border. They are among the 20,000 people the...
Israel's veteran leader Netanyahu pulls off promised comeback
Israel's wily political survivor Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to power Thursday with the backing of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, has described protecting the Jewish state as his "life's mission". A highly divisive figure, the silver-haired 73-year-old right-winger is revered as "King Bibi" by his loyal Likud party base but labelled...
‘If we cannot work with women in Afghanistan, we cannot do our job’
The acting head of the United Nations' mission to Afghanistan told the Taliban to reverse a decision to ban female NGO workers during a meeting, according to a statement on December 26. FRANCE 24 spoke with Becky Roby, who works with a Norwegian humanitarian group, told our reporters, “We’ve been left with no choice -- as men cannot visit at risk females in Afghanistan -- but to temporarily suspend our activities”.
U.S. sues AmerisourceBergen for failing to report suspicious opioid orders
Dec 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday filed a civil lawsuit accusing AmerisourceBergen Corp of repeatedly failing to report suspicious orders of opioids and other controlled substances. In a complaint filed in Philadelphia federal court, the Department of Justice said the drug distributor violated its legal obligation to...
GOP attorney-generals from 19 states claimed the termination of Title 42 would cause a surge of illegal immigration
Republican attorney-generals from 19 states are saying that the termination of Title 42 will cause a surge of illegal immigration as they celebrate Tuesday's judgment to keep the policy in place.
Vatican says ex-pope Benedict 'lucid', health stable
Ex-pope Benedict is "lucid and alert", the Vatican said Thursday, adding that the 95-year's condition was "stable" but remained "serious" a day after Pope Francis revealed his predecessor was seriously ill. "The Pope Emeritus was able to rest well last night, he is absolutely lucid and alert and today, although...
Mother-in-Law's Method of 'Helping Out' With Grandchildren Slammed
The widowed mom-in-law's approach drew criticism online, with one commenter saying, "This would drive me nuts."
Peruvian shamans gather to make 2023 prophesies
Atop a sacred hill in Lima, Peruvian shamans scatter coca leaves and flower petals while a snake named Maria slithers over posters of world leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. It's the time of year that the shamans beat drums, chant, blow smoke...
U.S. House/Senate, President Biden Pass 2023 Consolidation Act; PCPC Applauds Cosmetic Inclusion
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023 (H.R. 2617) in a 68-29 vote, according to a report by Reuters, sending it to the House of Representatives. The House followed suit on Dec. 23, passing the act in a 225 to 201 vote; President Biden finalized the spending bill just before funding for the federal government was set to expire on Dec. 23, Forbes reported.
Jan. Sixers Are Using Sovereign Citizen Defenses to Try and Get Out of Prison
On October 28, long after pleading guilty to brawling with police inside the U.S. Capitol, James Mault and Greg Rubenacker filed near-identical documents from inside Pennsylvania’s Allenwood Low correctional facility.“The United States District Court is a private for profit corporation. (It is not government owned),” read Rubenacker’s handwritten filing. “This court was created in 1871, along with the new form of government without the backing of the 1787 Constitution of the United States for America [sic]. This court was created 14 years after the 1787 Constitution.”On these grounds, and what they described as other new legal revelations, Mault and Rubenacker...
UN urges Taliban to end 'terrible' restrictions on women
The Taliban must immediately revoke their policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan, the UN rights chief insisted Tuesday, condemning their "terrible" consequences. "No country can develop -- indeed survive -- socially and economically with half its population excluded," Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.
New York House Republican bashes omnibus bill, 'does not reflect the priorities of the American people'
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) bashed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, saying the bill "does not reflect the priorities of the American people." Malliotakis, who voted against the bill, appeared on Fox News to explain her reasoning. She derided the bill as wasteful and not reflecting the wishes of the public. She particularly took issue with her Republican colleagues who voted for it.
