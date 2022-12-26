Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Besra Gold Seeks Trading Halt
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT ON EXTENSION TO TIMETABLE TO ISSUE SECURITIES IN RECENTLY CLOSED ENTITLEMENT OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Black Canyon Says Earns 75% Interest In Carawine JV
* EARNS 75% INTEREST IN CARAWINE JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Nigeria's naira hits record low on official market - Refinitiv data
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira hit a record low of 460.20 to the dollar on the official market on Wednesday, down from its opening position of 454.98 naira, as trading resumed after the Christmas holiday, Refinitiv data showed. The currency has fallen to successive lows across both the official and...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 bln- The Information
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery start-up Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $10 billion, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation. The company, whose new valuation is 20% lower from $13 billion in October, has been cutting its valuation this year, beginning with...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Allegro.eu's Polish unit fined $48 mln for violation of competition rules
GDANSK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland's anti-monopoly office on Thursday fined the Polish unit of Luxembourg-based e-commerce group Allegro.eu just over 210 million zlotys ($48 million), saying it had broken competition rules and violated its own terms and conditions. Tomasz Chrostny, the president of watchdog UOKiK, said in a statement...
kalkinemedia.com
Biomind Labs Announces Completion Of First Sublingual Psychedelic Formulation For Drug Candidate Bmnd08
* BIOMIND LABS ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE FIRST SUBLINGUAL PSYCHEDELIC FORMULATION FOR ITS DRUG CANDIDATE BMND08 FOR DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
kalkinemedia.com
Maridive & Oil Services Nine-Month Consol Loss Narrows
* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET LOSS AFTER TAX $29.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO. * NINE-MONTH CONSOL REVENUE $76.3 MILLION VERSUS $88.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Farm Pride’s (ASX:FRM) shares falling on Thursday?
Farm Pride has shared the finalised terms of the capital raise of AU$5.27 million. The company intends to raise approximately AU$1.77 million by non-renounceable entitlement offer. The company plans to raise AU$3.5 million through placement. Shares of Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM) dropped by 4% on Thursday (29 December 2022)...
kalkinemedia.com
Export Development Bank Of Egypt Sees FY 2023 Net Profit Of EGP 1.45 Bln
* SEES FY 2023 TOTAL REVENUE OF EGP 5.12 BILLION Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Aurelius Technologies Says Qtrly Profit Attributable 12.3 Mln RGT
* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 12.3 MILLION RGT VERSUS 5.6 MILLION RGT. * CAUTIOUSLY POSITIVE ABOUT GROUP’S PERFORMANCE FOR FY ENDING 31 JAN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
kalkinemedia.com
Manganese exploration company Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) earns 75% interest in the Carawine JV
Black Canyon has earned 75% interest in the Carawine Joint Venture after the Company satisfied the commitment of AU $4 million expenditure. Black Canyon has made significant progress over the Joint Venture portfolio, specifically at Flanagan Bore. Manganese mineralisation was identified across the other joint venture project areas through regional...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold edges higher in narrow trade, markets seek fresh cues
(Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday helped by a dip in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, although prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets in anticipation of fresh market drivers. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,808.65 per ounce by 1002 GMT, while...
kalkinemedia.com
Do you need to declare crypto investments to ATO?
Bitcoin and altcoin trading is permitted in Australia, with investors required to keep a record of all transactions. Crypto assets attract capital gains tax. However, the ATO allows disregarding capital gains in personal use cases. Disposal of a crypto asset also includes conversion to fiat currency, and gifting or donating...
kalkinemedia.com
Hong Kong asks Japan to reverse 'hasty' Covid flight curbs
Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday asked Japan to remove restrictions on direct flights from the city, which were imposed following the explosion of coronavirus cases in mainland China. The city deployed similar curbs during its own fight against Covid, including rapid bans on airlines for carrying virus-positive passengers and travel...
kalkinemedia.com
How are ASX iron ore penny stocks faring?
Geopolitical turmoil and the pandemic have made this decade as one of the most unstable and uncertain times for all commodities. Iron ore prices have also seen a lot of hiccups during this period. The iron ore prices are highly correlated with the demand scenario in China, the biggest importer...
kalkinemedia.com
Invictus (ASX:IVZ) reports multiple potential gas bearing zones at Mukuyu-1 sidetrack well
Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) has shared encouraging results from preliminary wireline program at the Mukuyu-1 ST1 well. As per log analysis, there are numerous potential gas bearing reservoir units at the wellsite. The company will soon resume wireline formation testing after retrieval of tool. Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ), an independent upstream...
Comments / 0