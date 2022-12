Two of Amazon’s shareholders have filed a resolution urging the retail titan to measure and disclose the total amount of greenhouse-gas emissions generated by its entire value chain, including those from the merchandise it sells from third-party vendors. Amalgamated Bank, America’s largest union-owned bank, and Green Century Capital Management, an investment firm that invests in environmentalist causes, will be taking the resolution to Amazon’s annual meeting in May, when voting on different measures will take place. “Amazon has failed to take responsibility for the vast majority of greenhouse gas emissions it enables as the world’s largest online retailer,” said Daniel Stewart, energy...

