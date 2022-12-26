ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Four States Home Page

68th Annual 2022 Neosho Holiday Classic- Day 1 Highlights

Huntsville goes on to defeat McDonald County 67-57. The Eagles move onto the next round and will face Monett tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Neosho High School Mustangs will face Sapulpa in the Consolation Bracket tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the Neosho Junior High. Monett erases a 13-point deficit to come back and defeat Sapulpa […]
NEOSHO, MO
KTLO

Monday basketball results include Viola boys falling in Cabool tourney

Three area high school boys’ basketball teams began action in the Cabool Holiday Tournament on Monday. Viola fell to Licking 72-52, Gainesville was able to upset Alton 79-70, and Dora lost to Mansfield 66-16. Three other area boys’ teams played in the first two games in the Maverick Division...
CABOOL, MO

