Niagara Falls, NY

travelnoire.com

Hilton Will Open A New Waldorf Astoria in Mexico

Hilton is building a Waldorf Astoria in one of the most sought-after vacation destinations in Mexico. The new Waldorf Astoria San Miguel de Allende will have 120 hotel rooms. Along with 24 top-tier residences in the city. San Miguel de Allende is already known for its architecture, wealth of culture, and history.
The Guardian

The Black-owned hotels for your next trip: from ski lodges to luxury resorts

Black travelers make up a robust segment of the US tourism economy. According to a 2019 study conducted by market research firm MMGY Global, Black Americans spent $109.4bn on domestic travel in 2019 – plus nearly $20bn more on travel abroad. That’s over 13% of the overall US leisure travel market, roughly the same percentage of Black people in the US. “What’s often perceived to be a ‘niche’ audience actually accounts for over 458m traveler stays each year,” says Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY.
TENNESSEE STATE
mansionglobal.com

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
UTAH STATE
TravelPulse

Affordable Resorts in the Caribbean

The Caribbean has no shortage of affordable resorts offering world-class dining and services and fun activities for those looking to spend a vacation enjoying water sports and relaxing days with world-class massages and body treatments. These are some of the most recommended in this select region. Bahía Príncipe Grand Jamaica...
NBC Chicago

Travel Abroad Is Poised ‘for a Big Comeback' in 2023 as Americans Eye Trips to Asia, Europe

Thirty-one percent of Americans are more interested in international than domestic travel, according to a recent poll by tourism market research firm Destination Analysts. Households are continuing to unleash two or three years' worth of pent-up demand as Covid-19 fears wane and the last vestiges of pandemic-era border restrictions have eased.
TravelPulse

More Than 18 Million International Tourists Visited Mexico by Air in 2022

2022 was a banner year for Mexico in terms of air arrivals. From January to November 2022, Mexico hosted 18.4 million international tourists by air, representing an increase of 51.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021. Mexico's Minister of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques, said the United States, Canada,...
TravelPulse

Swoop Adding Flights To Mexico and Caribbean

Canadian low-cost airline Swoop is targeting warm weather destinaitons with new flights to Mexico and the Caribbean from Hamilton, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Abbotsford. "With winter weather upon us, demand for southbound leisure travel is reaching new heights, and we are proud to meet that demand with this additional capacity," said Bob Cummings, president of Swoop.
Robb Report

This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht

The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
cntraveler.com

The Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Luxe Voyages to Italy, Japan, Iceland, and South America

Imagine indulging nonstop in champagne, caviar, and lobster every day aboard a cruise—and not needing to pay one cent extra. All-inclusive cruises make fantasies like these reality by bundling many luxurious amenities into the voyage fare. And savvy cruisers know that the perk-laden, all-inclusive itineraries make for the most lavish, stress free vacations.
ALASKA STATE
France 24

Joy in China as mandatory Covid quarantine for inbound travellers set to end

In a snap move late Monday, China said from January 8 inbound travellers would no longer be required to quarantine on arrival in a further unwinding of hardline Covid-19 controls that had torpedoed the country's economy and sparked nationwide protests. People in China reacted with joy and rushed to book...
BoardingArea

SIXT Leans Into Premium Rental Market With Winter Promotion

SIXT is still a minor player in the US rental car market. They don’t have name recognition or corporate partnerships like Avis, National or Hertz. They also don’t have a reputation for low prices like Dollar, Thrifty or Alamo. The fact that they have locations in over 105...

