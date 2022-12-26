(MNN) – A young lady from the Lansing area was among the four killed in a 46-car pileup along the Ohio Turnpike last Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 19-year old Emma Smith of Webberville was among those killed. Her father posted a message on Facebook that said it is hard for him to find the words to say that their sweet daughter left this world on Friday. Also killed was a 37-year old pregnant woman from Toledo who died along with her unborn baby.

WEBBERVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO