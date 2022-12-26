ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Police ID man killed, man injured in Flint Township shootout

FLINT TWP, MI - Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed and a 27-year-old man shot after an exchange of gunfire Friday evening at a Flint Township apartment complex. A Wednesday, Dec. 28 Flint Township police news release said Mikwannza Harris, 24, of Flint, was pronounced deceased at...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust

(source: Isabella County Sheriff's Department) A Saginaw man is charged with multiple felonies following a drug arrest earlier this month in Isabella County. 42-year-old Jonathan Tillman was charged Tuesday with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of narcotics, possession narcotics, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was arrested December 16 at the Days Inn on Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant where police found drugs and paraphenalia. Police also searched his phone and allegedly found references to drug deals.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Driver loses control, hits patrol car working scene of crash

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are continuing to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for first responders as road conditions remain slick. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said Sunday morning one officer was responding to a crash on southbound I-75 when another driver lost control and struck the patrol vehicle.
GRAND BLANC, MI
wtvbam.com

19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up

GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
WEBBERVILLE, MI
abc12.com

Coast Guard ends search for owners of ice shanty floating on Saginaw Bay

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard called off an hours-long search for the owners of a shanty floating on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay. The Coast Guard says the shanty was spotted Wednesday on a piece of ice not connected to shore about 1,000 yards off Callahan Road in the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Bay County's Hampton Township.
BAY COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Mid-Michigan Woman Killed in Ohio Turnpike Pileup

(MNN) – A young lady from the Lansing area was among the four killed in a 46-car pileup along the Ohio Turnpike last Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 19-year old Emma Smith of Webberville was among those killed. Her father posted a message on Facebook that said it is hard for him to find the words to say that their sweet daughter left this world on Friday. Also killed was a 37-year old pregnant woman from Toledo who died along with her unborn baby.
WEBBERVILLE, MI
wsgw.com

Coast Guard Suspends Search for Occupants of Empty Ice Shanty on Saginaw Bay

The Coast Guard is looking for answers concerning an empty ice shanty in Saginaw Bay. The red and black shanty was spotted on an ice floe in the bay Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 yards off the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Hamton Township. It’s unknown if the shanty was occupied when...
WNEM

Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society

The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy