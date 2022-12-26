Read full article on original website
Related
Lansing police dash cam catches alleged drunk driver going airborne
The whole incident was somehow caught on the dash camera of a Lansing Police Department officer.
WZZM 13
Suspect heads to trial after Montcalm Co. bar ends with 3 stabbed
HOWARD CITY, Mich — A Morley man is heading to trial in connection to a stabbing following a bar fight in Montcalm County earlier this month. Al Thompson, 30, was bound over to circuit court on Wednesday on three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Thompson is accused...
Police ID man killed, man injured in Flint Township shootout
FLINT TWP, MI - Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed and a 27-year-old man shot after an exchange of gunfire Friday evening at a Flint Township apartment complex. A Wednesday, Dec. 28 Flint Township police news release said Mikwannza Harris, 24, of Flint, was pronounced deceased at...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust
(source: Isabella County Sheriff's Department) A Saginaw man is charged with multiple felonies following a drug arrest earlier this month in Isabella County. 42-year-old Jonathan Tillman was charged Tuesday with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of narcotics, possession narcotics, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was arrested December 16 at the Days Inn on Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant where police found drugs and paraphenalia. Police also searched his phone and allegedly found references to drug deals.
WNEM
Police: Driver loses control, hits patrol car working scene of crash
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are continuing to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for first responders as road conditions remain slick. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said Sunday morning one officer was responding to a crash on southbound I-75 when another driver lost control and struck the patrol vehicle.
wtvbam.com
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
abc12.com
Coast Guard ends search for owners of ice shanty floating on Saginaw Bay
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard called off an hours-long search for the owners of a shanty floating on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay. The Coast Guard says the shanty was spotted Wednesday on a piece of ice not connected to shore about 1,000 yards off Callahan Road in the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Bay County's Hampton Township.
kisswtlz.com
Mid-Michigan Woman Killed in Ohio Turnpike Pileup
(MNN) – A young lady from the Lansing area was among the four killed in a 46-car pileup along the Ohio Turnpike last Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 19-year old Emma Smith of Webberville was among those killed. Her father posted a message on Facebook that said it is hard for him to find the words to say that their sweet daughter left this world on Friday. Also killed was a 37-year old pregnant woman from Toledo who died along with her unborn baby.
wsgw.com
Coast Guard Suspends Search for Occupants of Empty Ice Shanty on Saginaw Bay
The Coast Guard is looking for answers concerning an empty ice shanty in Saginaw Bay. The red and black shanty was spotted on an ice floe in the bay Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 yards off the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Hamton Township. It’s unknown if the shanty was occupied when...
Crews put out fire near Waverly Place
The Lansing Fire Department was first alerted to the fire at 6:09 p.m.
Saginaw, county offices to shut down for extended New Year’s Eve weekend
SAGINAW, MI — Municipal offices across Saginaw will close to the public for the New Year’s weekend. Saginaw City Hall will shut down Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2, officials said. The city’s headquarters is located at 1315 S. Washington. And Saginaw County and the courtroom...
Sparrow: 3 people died after being found in the snow
The frigid cold weather and high winds proved to be deadly over the holiday weekend.
WNEM
Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
Ice fishing alert: Tugs to break up Saginaw River ice on way to Lafayette Bridge
BAY CITY, MI - Ice fishermen looking to take advantage of the recent cold snap might need to adjust their. A Bay Alert was issued around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 stating that two tug boats will be inbound from the Saginaw Bay to the Lafayette Bridge tonight. Ice...
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own Daughter
MOUNT PLEASANT - 42-year-old Kendra Gail Licari is being charged with two counts of stalking a minor, plus an additional two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime after sending thousands of text messages to her teenage daughter and her boyfriend.
Whitmer grants clemency to Flint area man 38 years after he scared woman to death
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- After more than 38 years in prison for scaring a 76-year-old grandmother to death during a home invasion gone wrong, John E. Aslin has been granted clemency by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Aslin, now 59, was convicted of felony murder in a landmark Genesee County court...
Beloved Bay City historian, educator Leon Katzinger dies
BAY CITY, MI — A beloved educator and author who specialized in Bay City history died. Leon Katzinger died Friday, Dec. 23, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland at the age of 76, his obituary stated. The Bay City-born man spent 30 years as a principal at institutions including...
Michigan residents may see and hear 180th Fighter Wing jets training Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Fighter jets from the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an exercise in the skies over northeast Michigan Wednesday morning. People who live near the Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City, Michigan areas may hear and see fighter jets between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m..
wsgw.com
Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society
The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
