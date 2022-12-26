Read full article on original website
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust
A Saginaw man is charged with multiple felonies following a drug arrest earlier this month in Isabella County. 42-year-old Jonathan Tillman was charged Tuesday with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of narcotics, possession narcotics, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was arrested December 16 at the Days Inn on Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant where police found drugs and paraphenalia. Police also searched his phone and allegedly found references to drug deals.
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own Daughter
MOUNT PLEASANT - 42-year-old Kendra Gail Licari is being charged with two counts of stalking a minor, plus an additional two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime after sending thousands of text messages to her teenage daughter and her boyfriend.
Up North Voice
Cadillac resident arraigned for assault with a dangerous weapon
WEXFORD COUNTY – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to a residence on Fern Avenue in Selma Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged her boyfriend, 33-year-old Christopher Robert Poisson from Cadillac, threatened her with a knife during an argument on October 21st.
wsgw.com
Board Member Removed from Midland Shelterhouse After Arrest
A board member of Midland’s Shelterhouse has been removed following a domestic violence complaint. 51-year-old Pedro Figueroa was arrested last Wednesday and arraigned on misdemeanor domestic violence. He was released on a $500 bind. Figueroa was removed from his position of the board of Shelterhouse following the charges in...
Rodney Woman Dead After Being Hit by U-Haul Truck in Mecosta County
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman from Rodney was hit and killed by a man driving a U-Haul truck in Martiny Township. On Wednesday around 6 a.m., deputies were called to an accident near the 120th Avenue and Arthur Road intersection. During their investigation they found out that a Big Rapids man driving a U-Haul truck northbound on 120th Avenue hit a woman just north of Arthur Road.
Snowmobiler Killed After Crashing Into Tree in Wexford County
An Indiana man was killed after a snowmobile crash in Wexford County, officials said. On Monday, Greg Longbrake was driving his snowmobile on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township. State police say he lost control and hit a tree. They say speed is believed to be...
wsgw.com
Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified
A Saginaw County crash on Wednesday may have been deliberate according to a Richland Township police investigation. Around 7:30 a.m., 33-year-old Jodie Charvat was driving a white SUV in southern Midland County when she crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming state police patrol vehicle, which avoided a crash. The trooper followed the SUV and put out a call, which was answered by a Richland Township police officer. According to police, Charvat’s vehicle also nearly collided head on with the second officer’s vehicle, though he swerved to prevent a crash. Charvat’s vehicle then struck a second SUV head on about a mile down the road. Charvat was killed at the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
abc12.com
Coast Guard ends search for owners of ice shanty floating on Saginaw Bay
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard called off an hours-long search for the owners of a shanty floating on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay. The Coast Guard says the shanty was spotted Wednesday on a piece of ice not connected to shore about 1,000 yards off Callahan Road in the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Bay County's Hampton Township.
Several Fatal Crashes Over the Last Two Weeks in Northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Over the past two weeks, a total of eight people have died as a result of multiple traffic collisions in northern Michigan. Four of these fatal crashes occurred in Grand Traverse County. That makes it the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic. Data that was obtained from the road patrol office at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this.
Beloved Bay City historian, educator Leon Katzinger dies
BAY CITY, MI — A beloved educator and author who specialized in Bay City history died. Leon Katzinger died Friday, Dec. 23, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland at the age of 76, his obituary stated. The Bay City-born man spent 30 years as a principal at institutions including...
wsgw.com
Gladwin City Manager Arrested
Another Gladwin County official has been arrested for drunk driving. On December 10, Gladwin City Manager and former Bay City Mayor Chris Shannon was pulled over by state police in Bay County and arrested for having a blood alcohol level of .12. Gladwin’s Mayor-Elect Sarah Kile says Shannon is still employed by the city, though the city attorney is being consulted before further action is taken.
kisswtlz.com
Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society
The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
kisswtlz.com
MyMichigan Midland Offering Mental Health Course for Teens
The Behavioral Health Service team at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland is offering a free, six week program for high school students to help them understand how their minds work. As teens develop, many of the stressors that come with the territory can be challenging. These include body changes, finding a...
Stella’s Cafe Is A Hotspot For Snowmobilers
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
MLive.com
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas Stations
PETOSKEY - Local authorities are warning people tonight about the danger of credit card skimmers. More specifically, ones found at a local Michigan gas station. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural development, there were six skimmers found during a routine inspection of the gas pumps. The inspection occurred late Thursday evening at SG Petroleum Inc. located at 3916 Charlevoix Road in Petoskey, Mi.
Georgia man dies two months after testifying East Tawas councilman told him to ‘take out’ relatives for money
STANDISH, MI — In October, a Georgia man testified an East Tawas councilman repeatedly encouraged him to kill his stepmother and half-brother to obtain a hefty inheritance from his deceased father’s estate. Earlier this month, that man died, potentially leaving the prosecution’s case in a state of flux....
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
State police find Gaylord man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Gaylord has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly taking his three-year-old son into freezing weather Wednesday night. At about 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, police received a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend, Mark Douglas Mischley, 33, of Gaylord, ran into the woods with his three-year-old son after he had an argument with her.The woman also told police that the boy was not dressed for the freezing weather. Troopers and a canine team went to the wooded area, and after a quarter mile, the tracking units located Micschley and the three-year-old lying under a tree. According to MSP, the child was not wearing shoes and showed signs of hypothermia.The man was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail. The three-year-old was turned over to his grandmother, and police notified CPS.Mischley was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 15, for one count of third-degree child abuse.He was given a $5,000 cash bond and is expected in court again on Dec. 22.
