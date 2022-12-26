ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon County, MI

kisswtlz.com

Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust

A Saginaw man is charged with multiple felonies following a drug arrest earlier this month in Isabella County. 42-year-old Jonathan Tillman was charged Tuesday with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of narcotics, possession narcotics, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was arrested December 16 at the Days Inn on Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant where police found drugs and paraphenalia. Police also searched his phone and allegedly found references to drug deals.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Cadillac resident arraigned for assault with a dangerous weapon

WEXFORD COUNTY – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to a residence on Fern Avenue in Selma Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged her boyfriend, 33-year-old Christopher Robert Poisson from Cadillac, threatened her with a knife during an argument on October 21st.
CADILLAC, MI
wsgw.com

Board Member Removed from Midland Shelterhouse After Arrest

A board member of Midland’s Shelterhouse has been removed following a domestic violence complaint. 51-year-old Pedro Figueroa was arrested last Wednesday and arraigned on misdemeanor domestic violence. He was released on a $500 bind. Figueroa was removed from his position of the board of Shelterhouse following the charges in...
MIDLAND, MI
9&10 News

Rodney Woman Dead After Being Hit by U-Haul Truck in Mecosta County

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman from Rodney was hit and killed by a man driving a U-Haul truck in Martiny Township. On Wednesday around 6 a.m., deputies were called to an accident near the 120th Avenue and Arthur Road intersection. During their investigation they found out that a Big Rapids man driving a U-Haul truck northbound on 120th Avenue hit a woman just north of Arthur Road.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified

A Saginaw County crash on Wednesday may have been deliberate according to a Richland Township police investigation. Around 7:30 a.m., 33-year-old Jodie Charvat was driving a white SUV in southern Midland County when she crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming state police patrol vehicle, which avoided a crash. The trooper followed the SUV and put out a call, which was answered by a Richland Township police officer. According to police, Charvat’s vehicle also nearly collided head on with the second officer’s vehicle, though he swerved to prevent a crash. Charvat’s vehicle then struck a second SUV head on about a mile down the road. Charvat was killed at the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Coast Guard ends search for owners of ice shanty floating on Saginaw Bay

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard called off an hours-long search for the owners of a shanty floating on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay. The Coast Guard says the shanty was spotted Wednesday on a piece of ice not connected to shore about 1,000 yards off Callahan Road in the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Bay County's Hampton Township.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Olive Barker

Several Fatal Crashes Over the Last Two Weeks in Northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Over the past two weeks, a total of eight people have died as a result of multiple traffic collisions in northern Michigan. Four of these fatal crashes occurred in Grand Traverse County. That makes it the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic. Data that was obtained from the road patrol office at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Gladwin City Manager Arrested

Another Gladwin County official has been arrested for drunk driving. On December 10, Gladwin City Manager and former Bay City Mayor Chris Shannon was pulled over by state police in Bay County and arrested for having a blood alcohol level of .12. Gladwin’s Mayor-Elect Sarah Kile says Shannon is still employed by the city, though the city attorney is being consulted before further action is taken.
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society

The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

MyMichigan Midland Offering Mental Health Course for Teens

The Behavioral Health Service team at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland is offering a free, six week program for high school students to help them understand how their minds work. As teens develop, many of the stressors that come with the territory can be challenging. These include body changes, finding a...
MIDLAND, MI
9&10 News

Stella’s Cafe Is A Hotspot For Snowmobilers

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Olive Barker

Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas Stations

PETOSKEY - Local authorities are warning people tonight about the danger of credit card skimmers. More specifically, ones found at a local Michigan gas station. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural development, there were six skimmers found during a routine inspection of the gas pumps. The inspection occurred late Thursday evening at SG Petroleum Inc. located at 3916 Charlevoix Road in Petoskey, Mi.
PETOSKEY, MI
CBS Detroit

State police find Gaylord man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Gaylord has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly taking his three-year-old son into freezing weather Wednesday night. At about 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, police received a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend, Mark Douglas Mischley, 33, of Gaylord, ran into the woods with his three-year-old son after he had an argument with her.The woman also told police that the boy was not dressed for the freezing weather. Troopers and a canine team went to the wooded area, and after a quarter mile, the tracking units located Micschley and the three-year-old lying under a tree. According to MSP, the child was not wearing shoes and showed signs of hypothermia.The man was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Jail. The three-year-old was turned over to his grandmother, and police notified CPS.Mischley was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 15, for one count of third-degree child abuse.He was given a $5,000 cash bond and is expected in court again on Dec. 22. 
GAYLORD, MI

