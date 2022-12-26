ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shinsuke Nakamura On The Great Muta Match: ‘It Would’ve Never Happened If Vince McMahon Was Still in Charge’

WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event on January 1st at Budokan Hall. While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Nakamura discussed the upcoming match and revealed that Vince McMahon initially declined his request to face Muta. However, things changed when McMahon resigned due to the hush money scandal.
Molly Holly Reflects On Her Hall Of Fame Speech

During her recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE competitor Molly Holly discussed her 2021 Hall of Fame speech and the time constraints for the inductees that were implemented last year. Holly said (courtesy of WrestlingInc.com):. “They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more...
WWE Files For Several Interesting Trademarks

On December 23, WWE filed to trademark five inspiring phrases. They filed for the following terms with USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):. * Desire. Determination. Destiny. * Where The Stars Align. The descriptions for the terms state that they will be used for general pro wrestling and sports...
Results From WWE Live Event In Columbus, OH: Steel Cage Headliner

WWE held a live event on Monday night from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley. Steel...
JBL Wanted To Reference TNA’s Aces & Eights During Poker Segment On WWE RAW

On the December 5th episode of Monday Night RAW, John Bradshaw Layfield hosted the JBL Poker Invitational, featuring Superstars from the red brand. In the final moments of one game, Baron Corbin lined up a winning hand against Luke Gallows and Chad Gable before AJ Styles caught him cheating. Corbin and Styles began shoving each other, which eventually led to the six-man tag team match between The O.C. and Alpha Academy & Corbin.
Report: AEW Title Change Being Discussed – Possibly Coming “Soon”

Wardlow may have come up short in his efforts to regain the TNT Championship this week, but don’t count him out yet. Wardlow lost the TNT title to Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear last month, and is a double champion, as he also holds the ROH World Television Championship.
WWE Raw Ratings For 12/26/22

This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,075,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,705,000 viewers the show did last week. ShowBuzz Daily reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.27 rating, down from last week’s 0.43 rating. The first hour did...
Dragon Lee Signs With WWE – Details

Dragon Lee has signed a contract with WWE. Following a tag team match featuring Lee and Dralistico teaming up to face off against FTR at Wednesday’s AAA Noche De Campeones event, the AAA wrestler grabbed a microphone and cut a promo to announce that he’s heading to WWE. ESPN is reporting that Lee will be starting with WWE in January. He’s expected to begin on the NXT brand.
WWE NXT To Continue Touring In 2023 – New Dates Announced

The WWE NXT brand will continue touring going into the New Year. While all of the shows are still scheduled to take place in Florida, the following new dates have been announced for January – March 2023:. * January 6: Venice, Florida. * January 7: Largo, Florida. * January...
Multiple WWE Superstars Comment On Making Their MSG Debuts

WWE have long considered Madison Square Garden their spiritual home. The Garden has a long history with WWE, and hosted events held by Vince McMahon’s father and grandfather. It has been the venue for all of WWE’s major shows: WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and the Royal Rumble. So...
#JusticeForNashCarter Trends During Wes Lee’s WWE NXT Match

Fans on social media made their views clear during this week’s episode of WWE NXT, calling for Nash Carter to be rehired. Carter, a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion, was released earlier this year after allegations of domestic abuse from his then-spouse Kimber Lee. While WWE reportedly did...
Manu On “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn, Teases Potential Reunion With The Bloodline In WWE

Afa Anoa’i Jr., best known for his appearances with WWE in the late 2000s under the ring name Manu, knows a thing or two about what it means to be part of The Bloodline. The Bloodline currently boasts six members – Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman. While Zayn may not exactly be part of the Anoa’i family, his dedication towards the faction and devotion to The Tribal Chief has earned him the prestigious title of “Honorary Uce” in WWE.
Shinsuke Nakamura Arrives In Japan Ahead Of Great Muta Match

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event on January 1st at Budokan Hall. Ahead of the match, NOAH tweeted out a video of Nakamura in an airport. They captioned it with the following,. “WWE Superstar triumphant...
Kevin Owens Reflects On His WrestleMania Match With Steve Austin

Kevin Owens wrestled “Stone Cold” Steve Austin when the WWE Hall Of Famer stepped back into the ring at WWE WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Austin went over in the match with a stunner. WWE first approached Austin about the match in February, which marked his in-ring return after not wrestling in 19 years as he decided to retire due to neck problems following his match at WrestleMania 39.
Nathalie Mamo Has No Intention To Wrestle For WWE

The host of WWE Wal3ooha in the United Arab Emirates, Nathalie Mamo has been part of WWE premium live events that have emanated from Saudi Arabia. The on-screen television personality has interviewed several Superstars and sports athletes to date. Speaking on the Jad Mbarak Show, Mamo addressed whether she would...
William Regal Reveals Why Bryan Danielson Is The ‘Perfect’ Wrestler

During a recent appearance on the “Inside the Ropes” podcast, former AEW star William Regal gave some high praise for Bryan Danielson, saying the American Dragon is a ‘perfect’ wrestler. He said,. “Because he’s got no bad habits, and there have been times when he’s had...
Tony Schiavone On Ricky Starks: ‘I Think The Company Believes In Him’

Tony Schiavone is a big fan of Ricky Starks and expects to see a lot more of him on television moving forward. During the latest edition of his “What Happened When” podcast, the AEW commentator commented on the future of Starks in All Elite Wrestling, his mic skills, and more.
Swerve Strickland Discusses The Evolution Of His Character In AEW

On November 18, 2021, Swerve Strickland (fka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) was released from his WWE contract, and on March 6, 2022, the former NXT Superstar made his debut for AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view event. Strickland teamed with Keith Lee, and together, Swerve In Our Glory won the...

