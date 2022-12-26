ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 0

Related
aeroroutes.com

Airbus A380 1Q23 Passenger Network – 25DEC22

ANA (All Nippon Airways) Tokyo Narita – Honolulu 5 weekly (3 from 03MAR23. Schedules pending) Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 6 weekly (3 from 12JAN23, 4 from 02FEB23, 7 from 02MAR23) Seoul Incheon – Sydney 12JAN23 – 28FEB23 3 weekly. British Airways. London Heathrow – Chicago...
NBC Chicago

Travel Abroad Is Poised ‘for a Big Comeback' in 2023 as Americans Eye Trips to Asia, Europe

Thirty-one percent of Americans are more interested in international than domestic travel, according to a recent poll by tourism market research firm Destination Analysts. Households are continuing to unleash two or three years' worth of pent-up demand as Covid-19 fears wane and the last vestiges of pandemic-era border restrictions have eased.
The Guardian

Where in the world? The big Boxing Day travel quiz

1. Which airline had to suspend a policy allowing staff to wear gender-neutral uniforms on a flight taking the England football team to the World Cup in Qatar?. 2. Which holiday destination did Boris Johnson return home from in late October to not run in the Tory party leadership race?
HAWAII STATE
game-news24.com

No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan

Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
Washington Examiner

China is a minefield for international creditors

This month in China, a rumor spread that the founder and chairman of Chinese real estate developer Evergrande had jumped off a building to take his own life. Subsequent reports indicate that Hui Ka Yan’s “suicide” was staged. Either way, it would not be surprising if the “death news” were true. Evergrande, once China’s largest developer by sales volume, has been in free fall all year. Its Hong Kong-listed stock is below a dime (as of Dec 9, 2022), down from $4 at its peak. Hui’s personal wealth has shrunk from $36 billion to $3 billion.
Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
Front Office Sports

Two Premier League Giants Up for Sale in Uncertain Market

Two of Europe’s most iconic soccer clubs are on the market for similar reasons, say analysts. Earlier this year, Manchester United and Liverpool were made available for takeover deals, adding to several ownership changes throughout pro sports including the $5.4 billion sale of Chelsea to a group led by Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers, and Sparks part-owner Todd Boehly.
defensenews.com

Lithuania’s defense minister is leery Russia will run out of ammo

WASHINGTON ― The defense minister of Baltic ally Lithuania voiced skepticism over the recent Pentagon assessment that Russia, after months of fighting Ukraine and slapped with western sanctions, would deplete its fully-serviceable ammunition stockpiles by early 2023. Arvydas Anušauskas, following visits with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other...
TENNESSEE STATE
BoardingArea

Visiting The Places in Salzburg, Austria Where They Filmed “The Sound of Music” (Without a Tour!)

I’ve been a fan of “The Sound of Music” (SOM) movie for pretty much my whole life. My first attempt at improvised harmony was to “Edelweiss” when I was about 8 (my dad was SO PROUD!), and I have memories of singing “I Am 16 Going on 17” when I was, like, 3 or 4, and thinking someone that age was SOOOO OLD!☺ Visiting Salzburg, Austria, and the locations where they filmed parts of the movie, has been a bucket list item of mine for YEARS. So when Joe suggested in mid-late 2015 that we go there in mid-late 2016 as part of my “‘Ending with a zero’ birthday year,” I jumped at the chance.
traveltomorrow.com

India makes negative Covid-19 test mandatory for five countries

India increased sanitary rules including mandatory testing for a few countries and random testing for international passengers. With the new rules, travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand are obliged to show a negative Covid-19 testing if they wish to go to India. “The global pandemic is not yet over… The virus is changing its face from time to time,” Indian health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. India is taking precautionary measures to counter the surge of Covid-19 cases following the increase of cases in neighbouring China. A few cases of BF.7 — the Omicron subvariant that is driving the current surge in China — have been found in India so far, according to local media reports. In India, a country with nearly 1.4 billion, more than 2.2 billion vaccines were administrated, yet only 27% of the population received the booster third dose.
MedicalXpress

Jubilant Chinese plan trips abroad with Covid quarantine to end

People in China reacted with joy and rushed to plan trips abroad Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory COVID quarantine for overseas arrivals, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation. In a snap move late Monday, China said that from January 8 inbound travellers would no longer need...
The Guardian

Pelé set the standards by which footballing greatness is judged

In the final seconds of the 1958 World Cup final, with Brazil already 4-2 ahead, Pelé, then just 17 years old, received a long ball near the Swedish penalty area. He caught it on his chest, stunning it so smartly that the ball dropped at his feet. He stepped over the ball and effortlessly back-heeled it to a team mate. With the crowd still cheering this, the ball was lobbed back into the area and, insouciantly, Pelé flicked it with the side of his head into the goal. Within moments, Brazil had won their first World Cup, making the nation’s identity, then better known for coffee, synonymous with football. Pelé, reduced to floods of tears on the pitch, began his life as the embodiment of Brazilian football.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

213K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy