aeroroutes.com
Airbus A380 1Q23 Passenger Network – 25DEC22
ANA (All Nippon Airways) Tokyo Narita – Honolulu 5 weekly (3 from 03MAR23. Schedules pending) Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 6 weekly (3 from 12JAN23, 4 from 02FEB23, 7 from 02MAR23) Seoul Incheon – Sydney 12JAN23 – 28FEB23 3 weekly. British Airways. London Heathrow – Chicago...
game-news24.com
Money isn’t a key: The world’s richest club relegated to the second division
Guangzhou football club – previously called Evergrande – relegated to the second division of China. The former top team hasn’t won for twenty games in the long run. The Guangzhou players earned the last three points in August 2021 on a visit with Shenzhen (4:1). Guangzhou lost...
NBC Chicago
Travel Abroad Is Poised ‘for a Big Comeback' in 2023 as Americans Eye Trips to Asia, Europe
Thirty-one percent of Americans are more interested in international than domestic travel, according to a recent poll by tourism market research firm Destination Analysts. Households are continuing to unleash two or three years' worth of pent-up demand as Covid-19 fears wane and the last vestiges of pandemic-era border restrictions have eased.
CNBC
The Asian nation where 35% of people say they’ll 'never travel' again
Everyone is traveling, it seems. Data shows people are traveling more often and for longer periods of time, with many planning big bucket list-style trips this year. But this isn't the reality for all. Another group of people are quietly emerging from the pandemic with little to no interest to...
Where in the world? The big Boxing Day travel quiz
1. Which airline had to suspend a policy allowing staff to wear gender-neutral uniforms on a flight taking the England football team to the World Cup in Qatar?. 2. Which holiday destination did Boris Johnson return home from in late October to not run in the Tory party leadership race?
game-news24.com
No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan
Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
Washington Examiner
China is a minefield for international creditors
This month in China, a rumor spread that the founder and chairman of Chinese real estate developer Evergrande had jumped off a building to take his own life. Subsequent reports indicate that Hui Ka Yan’s “suicide” was staged. Either way, it would not be surprising if the “death news” were true. Evergrande, once China’s largest developer by sales volume, has been in free fall all year. Its Hong Kong-listed stock is below a dime (as of Dec 9, 2022), down from $4 at its peak. Hui’s personal wealth has shrunk from $36 billion to $3 billion.
I spent 3 hours in a capsule hostel in an airport for $55, and getting to nap and shower before traveling was worth every penny
CapsuleTransit in an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia surpassed all my expectations. It's a little pricey but worth the splurge.
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
Two Premier League Giants Up for Sale in Uncertain Market
Two of Europe’s most iconic soccer clubs are on the market for similar reasons, say analysts. Earlier this year, Manchester United and Liverpool were made available for takeover deals, adding to several ownership changes throughout pro sports including the $5.4 billion sale of Chelsea to a group led by Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers, and Sparks part-owner Todd Boehly.
defensenews.com
Lithuania’s defense minister is leery Russia will run out of ammo
WASHINGTON ― The defense minister of Baltic ally Lithuania voiced skepticism over the recent Pentagon assessment that Russia, after months of fighting Ukraine and slapped with western sanctions, would deplete its fully-serviceable ammunition stockpiles by early 2023. Arvydas Anušauskas, following visits with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other...
‘A threat to unity’: anger over push to make Hindi national language of India
Tensions are rising in India over prime minister Narendra Modi’s push to make Hindi the country’s dominant language. Modi’s Bharatiya Janaya party (BJP) government has been accused of an agenda of “Hindi imposition” and “Hindi imperialism” and non-Hindi speaking states in south and east India have been fighting back.
Visiting The Places in Salzburg, Austria Where They Filmed “The Sound of Music” (Without a Tour!)
I’ve been a fan of “The Sound of Music” (SOM) movie for pretty much my whole life. My first attempt at improvised harmony was to “Edelweiss” when I was about 8 (my dad was SO PROUD!), and I have memories of singing “I Am 16 Going on 17” when I was, like, 3 or 4, and thinking someone that age was SOOOO OLD!☺ Visiting Salzburg, Austria, and the locations where they filmed parts of the movie, has been a bucket list item of mine for YEARS. So when Joe suggested in mid-late 2015 that we go there in mid-late 2016 as part of my “‘Ending with a zero’ birthday year,” I jumped at the chance.
traveltomorrow.com
India makes negative Covid-19 test mandatory for five countries
India increased sanitary rules including mandatory testing for a few countries and random testing for international passengers. With the new rules, travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand are obliged to show a negative Covid-19 testing if they wish to go to India. “The global pandemic is not yet over… The virus is changing its face from time to time,” Indian health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. India is taking precautionary measures to counter the surge of Covid-19 cases following the increase of cases in neighbouring China. A few cases of BF.7 — the Omicron subvariant that is driving the current surge in China — have been found in India so far, according to local media reports. In India, a country with nearly 1.4 billion, more than 2.2 billion vaccines were administrated, yet only 27% of the population received the booster third dose.
‘You see trees on sale’: the easing of Saudi Arabia’s Christmas taboo
In previous years during the run-up to Christmas, Alia Obaidi would go to the local market in Riyadh, summon an Indian merchant and whisper her order. A short time later, he’d return with a cardboard box from a back room and furtively collect money. But things have changed. When...
MedicalXpress
Jubilant Chinese plan trips abroad with Covid quarantine to end
People in China reacted with joy and rushed to plan trips abroad Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory COVID quarantine for overseas arrivals, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation. In a snap move late Monday, China said that from January 8 inbound travellers would no longer need...
Winter Vacation Abroad: 7 Affordable Destinations
If you're getting the itch to travel abroad this winter but don't want to spend a lot, there are still plenty of destinations to consider that offer low-cost accommodations and activities. Whether you...
Pelé set the standards by which footballing greatness is judged
In the final seconds of the 1958 World Cup final, with Brazil already 4-2 ahead, Pelé, then just 17 years old, received a long ball near the Swedish penalty area. He caught it on his chest, stunning it so smartly that the ball dropped at his feet. He stepped over the ball and effortlessly back-heeled it to a team mate. With the crowd still cheering this, the ball was lobbed back into the area and, insouciantly, Pelé flicked it with the side of his head into the goal. Within moments, Brazil had won their first World Cup, making the nation’s identity, then better known for coffee, synonymous with football. Pelé, reduced to floods of tears on the pitch, began his life as the embodiment of Brazilian football.
China approves merger of top two Korean airlines
South Korea's flagship carrier Korean Air said Tuesday that it had received Chinese government's approval for integrating the smaller domestic rival Asiana Airlines into its fold.
Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment.
