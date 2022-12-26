ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sardinia, OH

Olive Ruth Wright, 79

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 3 days ago
Olive Ruth Wright, born Dec. 19, 1943 in Sardinia, OH. She departed to her heavenly reward on Dec. 20, 2022 at the age of 79 years and one day. She is survived by her loving family, Margaret (Roger) Lane of Zephyrhills, FL, Flora Love of Lynchburg, OH, Nellie Wright of Campbellsburg, KY, Wilma Dale Doss of Sardinia, OH, and William (Marcia) Wright of Danville, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Olive was born to Lloyd and Olive Wright of Sardinia, OH. She attended school in Sardinia and was a graduate of Sardinia High School class of 1962.

After graduation she worked caring for children. In time, she moved to Mt. Healthy, OH.

It was there she became a nurse’s aide in a nursing home. After many years of working, she moved out of the Cincinnati area to be closer to family. She eventually became a resident of Crestwood Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hillsboro, OH. They lovingly took care of her from March 2013 until the time of her passing.

Olive loved Jesus, she had followed him from her youth. She loved to attend church to the fellowship of other Christians. The revivals at the Nazarene Campground were among her favorites. She enjoyed southern gospel music, including The Gaither’s and the Statler Brothers. When she was able, she enjoyed crossword and search puzzles, reading and of course joking around. She loved making lists for daily tasks and shopping as this helped her stay focused. A favorite pastime she enjoyed was clipping recipes from magazines and newspapers. When Olive was able, she never missed holidays with family, hospital trips to celebrate births and tried to never miss birthday parties for her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Patsy Jane, Emma Belle and Mary Alice Reynolds; three brothers, Robert Glenn, John Albert and Lloyd Everett and also one nephew, Charles Lloyd Lane.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at the Church of the Nazarene, Sardinia, OH, 133 Sardinia-Mowrystown Rd. Visitation will be at 12 to 2 p.m.

A celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. with Chaplin Billy Morris officiating. The Beam-Fender Funeral Home, Sardinia will be serving the family.

Memorials may be made to Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care, 860 West Emmitt Avenue, Suite 6, Waverly, OH 45690 or to the Church of the Nazarene, 133 Sardinia Mowrystown Rd. Sardinia, OH 45171.

