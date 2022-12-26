ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

hotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit

James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All Hornets

Starting Lineups for Hornets at Trail Blazers

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James’ cryptic take on playing vs. Heat Wednesday

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a much-needed 129-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. In 31 minutes of play, James dropped 28 points, seven rebounds and five dimes, leading all scorers as LA pulled away in the fourth quarter. However, it seems as if there’s a slight chance that James would miss the Lakers’ clash against the Miami Heat tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Grading the class: LB position added a lot of depth, talent with signees

Grading the Class: Miami got a playmaker at quarterback with a bright future … Grading the class: OL class loaded with talent, a home run for Cristobal and Mirabal … Grading the class: Adding Fletcher to Johnson in class gives Miami bigtime thunder-and-lightning duo … Grading the class: Miami WR position needed a lot of help and got 2 speedy playmakers in this year’s class … Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends … Grading the class: Miami cleaned up on D line in this recruiting cycle.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Miami's All-Stars, Three-Point Shooting Overpower Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers sans Anthony Davis couldn't make it a clean Florida sweep tonight, falling to Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat 112-98. The Heat, who've had seven games decided by five or fewer points already this year, didn't have to worry about a close contest down the stretch of this one.
LOS ANGELES, CA

