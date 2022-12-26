Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...

