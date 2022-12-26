Read full article on original website
Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
Joseph Augustus Zarelli, aka The Boy in The Box, laid to rest in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Almost a month after police publicly identified the victim in the case known as "The Boy in The Box," services were held Wednesday to lay Joseph Augustus Zarelli's soul to rest.Parishioners at Saint Cecilia in Fox Chase gathered in prayer to honor the life of Zarelli. Last month, Philadelphia police identified Zarelli as the 1957 murder victim."People never stopped caring when it came to the death of Joseph Augustus Zarelli," Rev. Christopher Walsh said. "Since that day that his body was found – people care."The mass Wednesday afternoon took place not far from where Zarelli's 4-year-old body...
Cause of death for Princeton University student from Euclid ruled suicide
PRINCETON, N.J. — The death of a Princeton University student from Euclid, Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
The passing of a prophet from our midst: Len Calabrese
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In our culture so pervaded by super individualism and hyper consumerism, we seldom hear the word prophet anymore, let alone know someone who fits that description. Webster’s Dictionary gives one definition of a prophet as an inspired teacher or leader who speaks truth to power.
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
72-year-old assisted living resident found dead outside Cleveland Heights facility
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police discovered a body outside of an assisted living facility, according to a release from the department. Officers said on Monday around 8:20 a.m., they were driving by Forest Hills Place assisted living facility when they noticed what they believed was a dead body outside on the ground.
Cleveland apartment residents with no heat, no water now have nowhere to live
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland apartment residents were given mandatory orders to temporarily evacuate after first dealing with no heat and now no water. For the property to make things right, it must have residents vacate because they can’t stay there with no running water. Overland Properties did install...
Neighbors report explosion at Highland Square house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
Cleveland mother of 3 murdered after possible hostage situation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found murdered inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose. Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Cleveland family struggles after falling victim to stolen Kia challenge
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland couple is struggling after their Kia was stolen and destroyed in a crash during a police chase in Newburgh Heights. “It’s surreal. You see this stuff all the time. You see it on the news. You see car chases, car accidents and you think that’s insane and you can’t imagine what it’s like,” said Ray Hine.
MetroHealth receives special delivery for kids, burn victims at the hospital
Matthew Whaley arrived outside the old hospital building, with a truck completely filled with dozens of boxes full of stuffed animals, all to make a special difference in someone’s life.
Northeast Ohioans favor replacement of Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Mayor Justin Bibb looks to swap out Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters with ones that can accept credit cards, Northeast Ohioans of all stripes are supporters of the move. Nearly 65% of respondents to a recent poll conducted by Baldwin-Wallace University’s Community Research Institute either strongly...
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Food, Service Mostly Rise to Magical Setting of Jaja in Ohio City
An ambitious menu and world-class design await at Intro
Willoughby native stuck on road loaned car by stranger makes it home for holiday
Theresa McCluskey and her family were headed back to the Cleveland area on Saturday for Christmas when their SUV stopped on I-77 in Marietta. A total stranger stepped in and saved their holiday.
Cheerful snow-blowing unicorn; uniting for Ukraine; Cleveland pride: 20 most popular posts on cleveland.com’s Facebook page 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sometimes when it’s cold and oh-so-very snowy, we can use a little magic to cheer us up. And the cleveland.com Facebook post our audience loved the most in 2022 gave us just that. A submitted video of a Lakewood resident blowing snow wearing a colorful unicorn...
In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
