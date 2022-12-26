PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Almost a month after police publicly identified the victim in the case known as "The Boy in The Box," services were held Wednesday to lay Joseph Augustus Zarelli's soul to rest.Parishioners at Saint Cecilia in Fox Chase gathered in prayer to honor the life of Zarelli. Last month, Philadelphia police identified Zarelli as the 1957 murder victim."People never stopped caring when it came to the death of Joseph Augustus Zarelli," Rev. Christopher Walsh said. "Since that day that his body was found – people care."The mass Wednesday afternoon took place not far from where Zarelli's 4-year-old body...

