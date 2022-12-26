ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Katie Ledecky wins AP Female Athlete of the Year in tiebreaker

Katie Ledecky earned The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for a second time after a record-breaking world swimming championships. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/28/katie-ledecky-ap-female-athlete-of-the-year/

Comments / 0

Community Policy