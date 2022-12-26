Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Mikaela Shiffrin gets 78th World Cup win, moves closer to Lindsey Vonn record
Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 78th World Cup win to open a pivotal stretch of races, moving four victories shy of Lindsey Vonn's female career record. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/27/mikaela-shiffrin-lindsey-vonn-world-cup-record-wins/
WKTV
Matthias Mayer, three-time Olympic Alpine skiing champion, retires in live TV interview
Austrian Matthias Mayer, an Alpine skiing gold medalist at each of the last three Olympics, announced a shock retirement at age 32 on Thursday. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/29/matthias-mayer-retires-alpine-skiing/
WKTV
Katie Ledecky wins AP Female Athlete of the Year in tiebreaker
Katie Ledecky earned The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for a second time after a record-breaking world swimming championships. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/28/katie-ledecky-ap-female-athlete-of-the-year/
Comments / 0