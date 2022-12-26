Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi's Qatar hotel room will be turned into a 'museum' following Argentina's World Cup win
The hotel room Lionel Messi stayed in during the Qatar World Cup is set to be turned into a museum after Argentina's success in the tournament.
Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970
Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...
'The summit of world football': what Pele did for Brazil
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Before Pele made his debut for Brazil, the South American nation had never won the World Cup. By the time he retired, they had won three - more than any other team.
Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Dies Aged 82
Pele's daughter posted on Instagram: "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."
Matthias Mayer, three-time Olympic Alpine skiing champion, retires in live TV interview
Austrian Matthias Mayer, an Alpine skiing gold medalist at each of the last three Olympics, announced a shock retirement at age 32 on Thursday. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/29/matthias-mayer-retires-alpine-skiing/
