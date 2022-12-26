The warming trend will continue into the end of the week as high pressure remains to our Southeast. This is ushering in southerly winds that are bringing us the above-average temperatures. We should see significant snow melt as temperatures are way above freezing. Thursday expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s. We will see warmer temperatures Friday under mostly cloudy skies. A low pressure system coming from the Central United States will cut up into the Great Lakes region and bring rain showers for New Year's Eve. Temperatures will remain on the mild side this weekend with highs in the upper 40s. Scattered rain showers are likely on New Year's Day as the low pressure system begins to exit the region. We will see drier conditions Monday under partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Another low pressure will bring more showers to the Twin Tiers on Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 50s. The warming trend will continue into Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. Scattered showers are likely heading into mid-week.

11 HOURS AGO