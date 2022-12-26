ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

Beware: Strange, Brown Clumps on New England Christmas Trees Are Filled With Praying Mantis Eggs

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you haven't yet, it's time to check your tree for small, brown clumps and lumps that resemble pinecones. Whether you've decorated your tree yet or not, take the time to search, because it's easy for them to blend in unless you know what you're looking for.
Parents Magazine

Target's After Christmas Sale Is Epic—Here Are the Best Deals for Parents

And just like that…Christmas is over but the joy of the season is still here in the form of Target’s After Christmas Sale and it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Start scoring serious deals on areas that Santa may have missed out on. With major savings across departments like Holiday Decor and Home Goods, Yard Inflatables, Artificial Trees, and Clothing, it’s also the best time to stock up for next year.
The Guardian

I opened the wrapping paper to reveal a yellow cleaning caddy and an apron – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

It was the first time I had met Judy. She was a friend of my then in-laws, and by “friend”, I mean she cleaned their house, so probably knew more about their relationship than they did. Judy was in her 60s, divorced and lived alone in a flat on an estate around the corner from their redbrick cottage. She had two sons but, as a child of divorced parents myself, I knew not to ask where they were.
Upworthy

Company helps rent the same Christmas tree till it 'retires' and then plants it in a forest for good

Christmas Trees are an integral part of the holiday season as they exhibit joy and happiness for everyone. However, as we are on the cusp of irreversible climate change, getting artificial or real trees every year can prove to be damaging to our environment. It generates a lot of waste every year which poses a lot of problems for the authorities in managing it. Hence, finding an environment-friendly alternative to Christmas trees is extremely important and one organization is already leading the way.
KTLA.com

Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better system.
domino

’Tis The Season to Transform Your Home Into a Cozy Cotswolds Cottage

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. While some might argue that Nancy Meyers movies are always relevant, it’s no secret that they’re having a bit of a moment. With coastal grandma ruling this past summer’s style, we’re considering cozy Cotswolds as its winter counterpart. Think: less Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give sporting a straw hat, more Cameron Diaz in The Holiday reading a first-edition novel on a floral armchair. Sweet design elements like mismatched furniture, painted cupboards, and ruffled upholstery make the look undeniably homey, which is just what we crave as we nest for colder months.
GEORGIA STATE
pethelpful.com

Bulldog's Fascination with the Christmas Tree Is Too Cute to Resist

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. A special word of caution this holiday season for those with pets – they will want to touch the Christmas tree. LOL! Between all the lights and glitter and the unusual tree in the middle of the family room, pets can’t help but let curiosity get the best of them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy