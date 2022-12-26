Read full article on original website
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame, Freeman Excited About Brandyn Hillman Even With Position TBD
National Signing Day didn’t bring firm clarity regarding where Brandyn Hillman will end up playing for Notre Dame, but it was an opportunity for the Irish coaching staff to explain why they’re excited about the 6-foot-1, 191-pounder from Portsmouth, Va. Hillman saw his recruitment explode as soon...
Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB
Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 Notre Dame TE Commit Jack Larsen "Pumped" For The Future
Jack Larsen knows it’ll be his turn to sign his National Letter of Intent next year. “It's crazy,” the 2024 Notre Dame tight end commit told Irish Sports Daily. “I feel like time's flying. It's crazy to think I'm going to be a senior. I'm pumped.”
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame & RB Logan Diggs Focused on Dominating in the Run Game
Notre Dame will take on South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Friday afternoon and it’s becoming clear the Irish game plan is similar to the regular season finale against the other USC. The Irish went to Los Angeles focused on running the football, but the Trojans flipped the...
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 DL Twins Jacob & Jerod Smith Looking To See Notre Dame Again
As they were making the rounds in the Northeast, checking in on Class of 2023 commits, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and some of his assistants made it a point to get down to Loomis Chaffee in Windsor, Conn. Freeman made the trip along with defensive coordinator Al Golden...
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Continues ACC Play At Miami
After a break for the holidays, the No. 5 Fighting Irish hit the road for their second ACC game of the season
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs Post-Practice 12.27 | Gator Bowl
Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs spoke following Tuesday's practice as the Irish prepare for South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. 0:00 - Process of coming off shoulder injury earlier this fall. 0:40 - Advice to Tyler Buchner coming off a shoulder injury. 1:02 - Opportunity for the run game...
Look: Notre Dame Football Getting Accused Of Tampering
Notre Dame is being accused of tampering with one of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal. On Tuesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel said Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the NCAA portal. Notre Dame is expected to be his top landing spot. This has led to people...
247Sports
Western Michigan transfer Marshawn Kneeland details commitment to CU
After entering the portal on Dec. 2, defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland quickly picked up 10 transfer options. All of those offers where from colleges located outside the state of Michigan, where he was born and raised, and also spent the first four years of his college career at. "I have...
22 WSBT
Fighting Irish Preparing for Gator Bowl
Notre Dame fans... it's Bowl Game week. The Fighting Irish are in sunny Florida for the Gator Bowl on Friday. The 21st ranked Fighting Irish are taking on 19th ranked South Carolina. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 30. WSBT 22 Sports Director Pete Byrne and WSBT 22's...
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
irishsportsdaily.com
Al Golden & Tommy Rees Notebook | 12.27
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke following Tuesday's practice. On Tyler Buchner stating he was finding answers faster at this point in his career:. ”I think it helps if a look maybe is altered a little bit and he has the answers. It allows the quarterback to play free. I think it helps him and gives him a ton of confidence. I’m excited for him.”
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
Detroit News
Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into N. Mich. tree
An Indiana man was killed Monday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in northern Michigan, state police said. Troopers with the state police's Cadillac Post were called at about 2:50 p..m. Monday to Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township for a report of a single-person snowmobile crash. South Branch Township is in Wexford County and about 19 Miles west of Cadillac and about 31 miles east of Manistee.
abc57.com
Firefighters battle residential fire Red Bud Trail
BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Seven fire departments responded to a residential fire on South Red Bud Trail Wednesday morning, according to Berrien County Dispatch. Officials say reports of the fire came in shortly after 7 a.m. No one was injured in the fire but four residents lived at the home,...
WNDU
City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With the worst of the cold behind Michiana for now, the City of Elkhart weighed in on its decision to designate one location, Faith Mission of Elkhart, as the municipal warming center. “Even some of our folks who are unhoused and are choosing to live outside,...
westernherald.com
WMU sophomore dies following car accident
Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casinos hotel, spa job fair at University Park Mall January 3-4
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Four Winds Casinos is hosting a job fair on January 3 and 4 to fill open positions for Four Winds South Bend's upcoming hotel and spa expansion. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days inside the old Bar Louie restaurant, located at 6501 Grape Road in Mishawaka.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to complaints about heat at assisted living facility
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Housing Authority has responded to the complaints about heat at Vannoni Living Center. "Prompted by concerns raised in the local media the Indiana Department of Health visited the facility on December 27. Their inspection confirmed that all apartments have sufficient heat and did not identify any deficiencies in the operation of the Vannoni Living Center," the Mishawaka Housing Authority said.
