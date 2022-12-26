Read full article on original website
Notre Dame & RB Logan Diggs Focused on Dominating in the Run Game
Notre Dame will take on South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Friday afternoon and it’s becoming clear the Irish game plan is similar to the regular season finale against the other USC. The Irish went to Los Angeles focused on running the football, but the Trojans flipped the...
Video | Notre Dame CB TaRiq Bracy Post-Practice 12.27 | Gator Bowl
Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy spoke following Tuesday's practice as the Irish prepare for South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. 0:00 - Challenges South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler brings to the table for a defense. 0:22 - Thoughts on Tyler Buchner’s bowl prep. 0:30 - On missing the USC...
2024 Notre Dame TE Commit Jack Larsen "Pumped" For The Future
Jack Larsen knows it’ll be his turn to sign his National Letter of Intent next year. “It's crazy,” the 2024 Notre Dame tight end commit told Irish Sports Daily. “I feel like time's flying. It's crazy to think I'm going to be a senior. I'm pumped.”
Al Golden & Tommy Rees Notebook | 12.27
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke following Tuesday's practice. On Tyler Buchner stating he was finding answers faster at this point in his career:. ”I think it helps if a look maybe is altered a little bit and he has the answers. It allows the quarterback to play free. I think it helps him and gives him a ton of confidence. I’m excited for him.”
Recruiting Two-Year Look on Offense
Well, here we are again. Another class signed, another look at the two-year picture. I won’t get into the star game because I’m not a big believer in “stars.” My opinions are formed from knowing who the Irish coaches really wanted, looking at what other top programs thought of these prospects, and my own personal evaluations of these players and how they fit in with the talent and depth at Notre Dame.
2024 DL Twins Jacob & Jerod Smith Looking To See Notre Dame Again
As they were making the rounds in the Northeast, checking in on Class of 2023 commits, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and some of his assistants made it a point to get down to Loomis Chaffee in Windsor, Conn. Freeman made the trip along with defensive coordinator Al Golden...
