Well, here we are again. Another class signed, another look at the two-year picture. I won’t get into the star game because I’m not a big believer in “stars.” My opinions are formed from knowing who the Irish coaches really wanted, looking at what other top programs thought of these prospects, and my own personal evaluations of these players and how they fit in with the talent and depth at Notre Dame.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO