Sick Chickens and Sticker Shock: A Look Back at 2022’s Top Ag Stories
What will farmers remember about 2022? Many in the Northeast might start with the things they’d rather forget. Farmers faced extreme prices for nitrogen and diesel, and difficulty finding labor. The loss of more than 57 million chickens, turkeys and ducks nationwide to avian influenza. Dry summer weather that...
Get Your Paraquat, Pesticide Points Training
Now is the time to complete EPA-required paraquat training. Paraquat (also called Gramoxone) is a nonselective herbicide commonly used in agronomic production. It is probably most commonly used as a burndown herbicide to terminate cover crops or weeds prior to planting in a no-till production system. Extension agronomist Jeff Graybill...
EPA investigating if Colorado's air pollution regulations are discriminatory
The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating Colorado's air pollution policy for potential environmental justice violations. The investigation is concerning whether the state's regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities disproportionately impacts Hispanic residents as well as other racial minorities, reports The Associated Press. Many refineries across Colorado have had instances of malfunctions increasing the level of emissions in their surrounding areas. These areas tend to largely be minority communities. "We've always prioritized the health and wellbeing of every Coloradan no matter their zip code, but we know we have even more to do," said Trisha Oeth, Colorado Director of Environmental Health and Protection. The investigation...
